Eugenia Kim Is Seeking A Part-Time Design Intern In New York, NY

Eugenia Kim

Eugenia Kim is looking for a part-time intern (2-3 days a week) for 3 months that is currently enrolled in school and can receive school credit. The design intern will be assisting the team in all areas so this is a wonderful opportunity to learn about working for a luxury wholesale fashion company. This position requires a high energy go-getter that pays very strong attention to detail.

The design intern works directly alongside our design team as they work on our seasonal collections as well as on one-of-a-kind pieces for press and celebrities. There are many opportunities for a self-motivated intern to handle a variety of projects and to learn a wide range of skills.

Responsibilities:

Contribute ideas and creative input for all product categories under the umbrella of Eugenia Kim, Inc. from research to idea generation to sample production. Research and help develop trends and ideas

Directly reporting to both the Product Development Manager and Head Designer

Assist with the administrative needs of the Design/Product Development department

Assist in communication with domestic and overseas factories, and fabric and trim mills throughout the design and development process

Assist in creating and updating tech packs throughout the design and development process utilizing Photoshop, Illustrator and Excel

Source fabrics, materials, trims and inspiration from local industry trade shows, showrooms, and the garment district.

Help to organize and archive fabrics, samples etc.

Work hands-on with the in-house sample room and local factories to help realize samples

Assist Production Department with errands where needed

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Fashion Design or Accessories Design

2-3 internships in Fashion Design, with experience in Accessories and/or the Luxury or High End Contemporary sector a major plus

Experience with tech packs/CADs

Strong Photoshop, Illustrator, Excel skills

Candidates must be able to legally work in the US, and able to start immediately.

Please send your resume and portfolio to corey@eugeniakim.com, subject line Fashion Design Intern.