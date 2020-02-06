Eugenia Kim Is Seeking A Sales Intern In New York, NY

Eugenia Kim is looking for a part-time intern (3-4 days a week) for 4 months that is currently enrolled in school and can receive school credit.

Eugenia Kim is looking for a part-time intern (3-4 days a week) for 4 months that is currently enrolled in school and can receive school credit. We are looking for an undergraduate student majoring in Fashion Merchandising, Marketing and/or Ecommerce who has a genuine interest in the fashion industry to receive school credit for this internship. You will be assisting the wholesale and ecommerce team in all areas of sales with an incredible opportunity to learn and experience the D2C, B2B and D2D landscape. You need to be a high energy, organized, analytical, a multi-tasker and go-getter with a strong attention to detail.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Administrative support to Director of Sales & Marketing, Sales and Ecommerce Department

Update weekly selling reports

Assist in all sample trafficking needs – PR and Sales related

Manage digital filing of weekly press, marketing collateral, etc.

Assist with line sheet creation and management

Provide support during product/eCommerce shoots

Assist during showroom market prep and visual merchandising

Attend and provide support during in showroom appointments

Skills and requirements for our ideal candidate:

Proficient with Microsoft Office

Experience with Photoshop & Illustrator a plus

Interest in Sales and Ecommerce a must

Tech savvy and knowledgeable in this area a plus

A demonstrated desire to learn more about sales, marketing and ecommerce in the fashion industry

Positive, flexible, helpful attitude

We will not review applications from applicants who are not currently residing in NYC.

*Must receive school credit*

Please send your resume to corey@eugeniakim.com, subject line Sales Intern.