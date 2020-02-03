Factory PR Is Seeking Summer '20 PR Interns In New York, NY

ABOUT FACTORY PR Factory PR is a preeminent communications agency that sits at the nexus of style and technology innovation. Known for our expertise in launching and repositioning brands, Factory PR architects multi-faceted strategies incorporating public relations, brand development, influencer marketing, celebrity activations, content creation and full scope integrated digital capabilities. With offices in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, Factory PR has a nearly 20-year relationship with the fashion consumer and technology media.

SEEKING Factory PR’s NYC office seeks six PR Interns for our Summer 2020 term which runs from May 18 through August 20. We are hiring for our Fashion, Technology and Digital teams. The candidates should be tapped in culturally and have a genuine passion for the public relations and fashion and technology fields. We’re looking for dedicated, motivated and passionate individuals who can multitask and work in a fast-paced environment and want to learn from a great team.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

PR

Organize and merchandise samples and client collections

Traffic samples to publications and stylists

Inventory maintenance

Scan and lay out press clips in Photoshop

Conduct competitive research in fashion and tech

Compile and update media lists

Update client reports

Write PR pitches

Handle press mailings

Assist with model castings and fittings

Plan and work events including parties, fashion shows and presentations

Run errands

Social/Influencer (additional to above)

Identify influencer/brand ambassador programs

Identify key influencers, bloggers and online media in designated verticals

Write compelling and engaging content

Develop strategically led ideas for building brands via Social

Compile weekly and monthly reporting and analytics

Research trends, happenings, etc.

REQUIREMENTS

Background of study in relevant field

Will be able to earn school credit if needed

Must be able to commit to full time (five days per week)

Must participate in a PR 101 course taught by our directors; complete assignment at end of term

Must have experience with Word, Excel, Powerpoint. Photoshop a plus

COMPENSATION

This is an unpaid internship, however we do provide an unlimited Metrocard for each month

Snacks, fun and cool office dogs included

Contact internships@factorypr.com