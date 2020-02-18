FASHION ACTIVIST / COSTUME DESIGNER B. ÅKERLUND SEEKING ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT IN LOS ANGELES
Costume Designer and Co founder of the PR showroom The Residency Experience in West Hollywood, is seeking an administrative executive assistant .
I am looking for an assistant with great organization skills , good at problem solving , computer proficiency , hard working , dedicated with some fashion experience and a good people person .
To assist on daily tasks as well as manage projects .
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- *OVER SEE PROJECT & BUDGETS
- *ORAGANZIE GLOBAL SHIPMENTS
- *PICK UPS & DELIVERIES
- *FACILITATE STYLING & DESIGN PROJECTS
- *SOURCING & RESEARCH
- *MANAGE SCHEDULE
- *ASSIST ACCOUNTING DEPARTMENT
- *FLEXIBLE AVAILABILITY
Please send resume & social media handle to : B@bakerlund.com