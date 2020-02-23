ICYMI: The Best of London Fashion Week, The Latest from Gucci & The History of MAC's Ruby Woo

A must-read roundup of our most popular stories of the week. You're welcome.

Sure, we're all glued to our phones/tablets/laptops/watches that barely tell time, but even the best of us miss out on some important #content from time to time. That's why, in case you missed it, we've rounded up our most popular stories of the week to help you stay in the loop. No need to thank us — just toast a brunch mimosa in our honor when you're discussing who did what over your avocado toast.

THE BEST STREET STYLE LOOKS FROM LONDON FASHION WEEK FALL 2020

Plus, browse all of our images from the week in one place.

6 TOP TRENDS FROM THE LONDON FALL 2020 RUNWAYS

A primer on the most popular styles from across the pond.

FASHIONISTA'S 24 FAVORITE SHOES FROM LONDON FASHION WEEK FOR FALL 2020

From furry shoes to chunky platform boots.

ALESSANDRO MICHELE TURNS THE GUCCI FALL 2020 FASHION SHOW INTO THEATRE IN THE ROUND

The designer invited show goers into his world backstage, turning the typically unseen into a public spectacle.

AN ORAL HISTORY OF HOW MAC'S RUBY WOO BECAME ONE OF THE BEST-SELLING LIPSTICKS IN THE WORLD

The iconic red lip color has a surprising backstory.

Well, there you have it. All the must-read, watercooler-ready fashion news you needed to know. Wait, what's the fashion equivalent of water cooler? A prosecco fountain? How do we get one of those?



Homepage photo: Imaxtree

