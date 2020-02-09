ICYMI: Fashion Month Essentials, Double Denim Street Style & NYFW 'It' Items

A must-read roundup of our most popular stories of the week. You're welcome.

Sure, we're all glued to our phones/tablets/laptops/watches that barely tell time, but even the best of us miss out on some important #content from time to time. That's why, in case you missed it, we've rounded up our most popular stories of the week to help you stay in the loop. No need to thank us — just toast a brunch mimosa in our honor when you're discussing who did what over your avocado toast.

FASHIONISTA EDITORS REVEAL THEIR FASHION MONTH ESSENTIALS

From CBD tinctures to sturdy winter boots, these are the items we can't imagine getting through four-plus weeks of shows without.

AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK: MEN'S, CANADIAN TUXEDOS WERE A STREET STYLE FAVORITE

When in doubt, wear denim.

EVERY NEW YORK FASHION WEEK EVENT THAT'S OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

You *can* sit with us!

IN A WORLD OF KNOCKOFFS AND APPROPRIATION, GUATEMALAN ARTISANS ARE TAKING THEIR TRADITIONS GLOBAL

Here's how weaving cooperatives like the Consejo de Tejedoras of Santo Domingo Xenacoj and social enterprises like Meso Goods are making it happen.

11 STREET STYLE 'IT' ITEMS TO WATCH OUT FOR DURING NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

Feathers, pearls, compact cameras and more!

Well, there you have it. All the must-read, watercooler-ready fashion news you needed to know. Wait, what's the fashion equivalent of water cooler? A prosecco fountain? How do we get one of those?



Homepage photo: Imaxtree

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day.