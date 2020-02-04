Fashionista Editors Reveal Their Fashion Month Essentials

Fashionista Editors Reveal Their Fashion Month Essentials

From CBD tinctures to sturdy winter boots, these are the items we can't imagine getting through four-plus weeks of shows without.
Photo: Imaxtree

February has arrived, signaling the start of fashion's winter games — otherwise known as fashion month. In the coming weeks, our small — but mighty — team will scour the streets and studios of New York CityLondon, Milan and Paris to bring you all of the Fall 2020 trends, collection highlights, backstage beauty tips and industry rumors from the front lines.

Though typically sleepier and snowier than the spring shows in September, our schedules this season leave little room for relaxation. But Fashionista editors have been around the fashion month block more than a few times, so each one has curated a list of must-haves that she couldn't imagine getting through four-plus weeks of shows without. Read on to browse (and shop!) them all. 

Tyler McCall, Editor-in-Chief 

benefit tinted cheek lip stain
jcrew-sweater
misha-nunoo-austen-skirt
6
Gallery
6 Images

Ana Colón, Senior Editor 

swell-water-bottle
bando-il-back-me-up_-mobile-charger-going-places-02_1024x1024
telfar-tote
5
Gallery
5 Images

Stephanie Saltzman, Beauty Director 

the nue co functional fragrance mini
cap beauty matcha sticks
gucci lip balm joslyn
7
Gallery
7 Images

Whitney Bauck, Senior Sustainability Reporter

ML-Pippa-Lace-F
weledahippo-productlarge
dr-marten-jungle-boots
5
Gallery
5 Images

Dara Prant, Market Editor 

ariel-gordan-twisted-petit-hoops
rag-and-bone-cashmere-gloves
vitruvi focus mist
5
Gallery
5 Images

