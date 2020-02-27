The 24 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in February

Featuring cow-print clogs, a silk loungewear set and more.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
fashionista-finds-february-2020

After weeks of reporting from the front lines of fashion shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris, we're here to share our personal sartorial highlights — not what we saw on the runways, but what we actually added to our carts this month. 

In February, Fashionista editors purchased cow-print clogs, a "Bushwick Birkin" in bubblegum pink, a silk loungewear set, a wallet-friendly baguette bag, a super comfy scoop-neck bra and few great pairs of blue jeans, among other great things. See (and shop) them all in the gallery below: 

0therstories-jeans
lunya-washable-silk-tee-set
butterfly-huggies-frasier-sterling
24
Gallery
24 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories