The 33 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in February

Including a face mask that gives us "angel" skin and a makeup brush that's the next best thing to having legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath herself on hand.

Photo: Courtesy of Summer Fridays

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

February may be the shortest month of the year — even when it's a leap year; happy leap day, kids! — but it certainly felt pretty endless. While team Fashionista was busy reporting on the many, many, many emerging trends of fashion month, we also found some time to play around with a whole bunch of beauty products. And now we're letting you in on our very favorites.

Over the past four weeks, Fashionista editors discovered a mask that makes hair glossy and gleaming in minutes, multiple innovative sunscreens, two cosmetic chemist-approved skin-care overachievers, several complexion-saving face mists, a face mask that gives us "angel" skin, a body wash that does good while it cleanses and a makeup brush that's the next best thing to having legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath herself on hand. Yes, we've been busy.

Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) our favorite February beauty finds.

33 Gallery 33 Images

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

36 Gallery 36 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.