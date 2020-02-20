Fendi Puts a Futuristic Spin on the '40s Femme Fatale for Fall 2020

Looks from the Fendi Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

Remember millennial pink? The shade which ruled everything from branding to clothing to the internet at large for the better part of the last decade? Well, it was the color of choice for Fendi's Fall 2020 collection.



The rosy shade provided a backdrop for Thursday evening's runway in Milan. It was splashed across plush, curved couches, calling back to a certain kind of old Hollywood glamour. It was also echoed in the femme-fatale clothes that walked: in satin tops cut low over quilted bras and on splashy Fendi-branded handbags disguised as shopping bags. The crowd-pleasing pink was mixed in with lots of black in sexy sheer tops, beaded skirts and layers of fringe. Retro silhouettes got futuristic updates with plays on shape — an oversized sleeve, a skirt with mega pleats, a boxy coat.

The clothes were good, but what was even more exciting was seeing models like Paloma Elsesser and Karen Elson on the Fall 2020 runway. More luxury brands would do well to consider that their customers comprise a broader range of women than those usually seen at a fashion show.

See the complete Fendi Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below:

53 Gallery 53 Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.