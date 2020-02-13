FISCH Is Seeking A Graphic Design Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

This internship is a great opportunity to build up your portfolio and and challenge yourself creatively as a graphic designer and art director.

Photo: FISCH

Location: New York, NY US

When: Internship to start : Asap

Accepting Applications Until: March 1.

Description:

As an intern, you will learn how tasks are performed under the close supervision of the Creative Director and founder of FISCH, Agnes.

Who You Are:

You are stylish, positive, self-starting and enthusiastic with excellent communication skills and a great sense of humor. You are also a fan of social media, have active accounts, especially on Instagram and Pinterest. Must love dogs.

The Process: There is an interview process for the internship with flexibility to fit into your schedule. Internship takes place in the East Village and we require a minimum of 2 full days. The internship lasts for 90 days (three months). Applicants must provide a portfolio and social media account handles along with resume so we can get a better understanding of who you are and what catches your eye (we’re not concerned with follower count).

Requirements:

Portfolio

Fluent in Adobe InDesign, Photoshop & Illustrator

A genuine interest in art direction, graphic design, fashion and digital trends.

Working knowledge of social media and online platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

Experience in making fashion tech packs is a plus.

Must be NY based with a valid work visa.

Responsibilities:

Design presentations, linesheets, packaging and other branding materials.

Social media content research and image archiving.

Basic retouching of images.

Design newsletters and other digital campaigns together with the Creative Director.

This internship is paid. We are looking for a super star.

Please email HEIDI@FISCHSWIM.COM, subject line : FISCH GRAPHIC DESIGN INTERNSHIP