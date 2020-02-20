Must Read: Gap Inc. Announces Partnership With thredUp, Glossier Rethinks Its 'Play' Line

Photo: thredUp

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday

Gap Inc. announces partnership with thredUP

Gap Inc. is working with the online consignment platform thredUp to encourage customers to turn in their old clothes in exchange for shopping credits for Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta and Janie & Jack. It's one of the biggest companies to support thredUp's resale-as-a-service program, which partners with retailers to support a circular fashion economy. {Fashionista Inbox}

Glossier is rethinking its "Play" line and makeup strategy

Last year, Glossier announced a new beauty line that went by the name "Glossier Play" — and its colored liners and shiny lip lacquers quickly became media hype. But when the sales didn't reach the heights of the frenzy, the brand decided to rethink its separate brand strategy. "We thought, why don't we create a different brand…so that it'll differentiate more intense makeup product from less intense makeup product," Emily Weiss told Business of Fashion on the initial idea. Glossier realized that moving forward, the goal for the beauty brand is extension, not reinvention, as the company already boasts high sales without the need of new lines for growth. {Business of Fashion}

Farfetch introduces new "drop" program

Farfetch is one of leading platforms for the most "hyped" luxury products, and the retailer has decided to launch a drop strategy called "Farfetch BEAT". The program will include limited-edition capsule collections from brands like Ambush, Opening Ceremony and Off-White. The goal is to create global access to the most sought-after product and boutique collaborations. The first "BEAT" collection is said to arrive in April on the Farfetch app. {Fashionista Inbox}

Drunk Elephant drops new details on its hair care line

Drunk Elephant recently announced its venture into hair care, and founder Tiffany Masterson tells InStyle how her best-friend relationship with iconic hairstylist Chris McMillan helped the line come to reality. With McMillan's knowledge of hair styling and Masterson's knowledge of clean ingredients, it's set to be a good one. "He knows hair and I know skin, and scalp is skin, so it just made sense for us to come together and develop a line that addresses both." Masterson told InStyle. The line is set to hit shelves on April 3, and will feature a shampoo, conditioner, detangling spray and scalp scrub — all free of essential oils, sulfates, fragrances and silicones. {InStyle}