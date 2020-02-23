Giorgio Armani Cancels Fall 2020 Runway Show After Coronavirus Outbreak in Italy

The designer will livestream the collection from inside an empty showroom instead.

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

After coronavirus has killed two people near Milan and sparked a lockdown in a dozen towns across northern Italy, Giorgio Armani has decided to take the safe route and disinvite guests to his Fall 2020 show. Instead, the designer will reveal his latest collection behind closed doors and livestream the runway on the brand's website, Facebook and Instagram.

The label announced the cancellation early Sunday morning, saying "the decision was taken to safeguard the wellbeing of all his invited guests by not having them attend crowded spaces."

The rest of Milan's runway shows scheduled for Sunday, which is also the final day of the city's fashion week, are to go ahead as planned.

