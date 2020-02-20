Grayscale PR Is Hiring A PR Coordinator In New York, NY

Grayscale PR is looking for a PR coordinator. Applicants should have the desire to work at a growing luxury boutique firm.

Grayscale PR is looking for a PR coordinator. Applicants should have the desire to work at a growing luxury boutique firm. Working with clients across fashion, accessories and hospitality & travel including Le Sirenuse, Cesta Collective, Le Monde Beryl and Mizuki.

Requirements:

A high degree of proficiency, detail and organization for several jewelry, accessories and fashion clients in a high-traffic showroom

Interest in a variety of categories including fashion, lifestyle, travel and hospitality

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to take initiative and time-manage to accommodate multiple accounts

A team player who perform tasks in a self-sufficient manner and is eager to learn

Responsibilities:

Support PR team on daily account management duties

Handle sample (jewelry and accessories) send-outs, trafficking, and insurance

Develop recaps and agendas

Prepare monthly/bi-monthly reports

Create client collateral including clip reports and initiative recaps

Coordinate gifting and package send outs

Update and manage media contact lists including digital, editorial, and stylist contacts

Proactive media monitoring and tracking of pending celebrity and media placements

Manage Grayscale PR’s social media platforms

Organize and participate in internal brainstorming sessions

Support event preparation and execution

To Apply: Please send your resume to paola@grayscale-pr.com, subject line PR Coordinator.