Grayscale PR Is Hiring A PR Coordinator In New York, NY
Grayscale PR is looking for a PR coordinator. Applicants should have the desire to work at a growing luxury boutique firm. Working with clients across fashion, accessories and hospitality & travel including Le Sirenuse, Cesta Collective, Le Monde Beryl and Mizuki.
Requirements:
- A high degree of proficiency, detail and organization for several jewelry, accessories and fashion clients in a high-traffic showroom
- Interest in a variety of categories including fashion, lifestyle, travel and hospitality
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to take initiative and time-manage to accommodate multiple accounts
- A team player who perform tasks in a self-sufficient manner and is eager to learn
Responsibilities:
- Support PR team on daily account management duties
- Handle sample (jewelry and accessories) send-outs, trafficking, and insurance
- Develop recaps and agendas
- Prepare monthly/bi-monthly reports
- Create client collateral including clip reports and initiative recaps
- Coordinate gifting and package send outs
- Update and manage media contact lists including digital, editorial, and stylist contacts
- Proactive media monitoring and tracking of pending celebrity and media placements
- Manage Grayscale PR’s social media platforms
- Organize and participate in internal brainstorming sessions
- Support event preparation and execution
To Apply: Please send your resume to paola@grayscale-pr.com, subject line PR Coordinator.