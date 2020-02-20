Sponsored Story

Grayscale PR Is Hiring A PR Coordinator In New York, NY

Grayscale PR is looking for a PR coordinator. Applicants should have the desire to work at a growing luxury boutique firm. Working with clients across fashion, accessories and hospitality & travel including Le Sirenuse, Cesta Collective, Le Monde Beryl and Mizuki.

Requirements:

  • A high degree of proficiency, detail and organization for several jewelry, accessories and fashion clients in a high-traffic showroom
  • Interest in a variety of categories including fashion, lifestyle, travel and hospitality
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Ability to take initiative and time-manage to accommodate multiple accounts
  • A team player who perform tasks in a self-sufficient manner and is eager to learn

Responsibilities:

  • Support PR team on daily account management duties
  • Handle sample (jewelry and accessories) send-outs, trafficking, and insurance
  • Develop recaps and agendas
  • Prepare monthly/bi-monthly reports
  • Create client collateral including clip reports and initiative recaps
  • Coordinate gifting and package send outs
  • Update and manage media contact lists including digital, editorial, and stylist contacts
  • Proactive media monitoring and tracking of pending celebrity and media placements
  • Manage Grayscale PR’s social media platforms
  • Organize and participate in internal brainstorming sessions
  • Support event preparation and execution

To Apply: Please send your resume to paola@grayscale-pr.com, subject line PR Coordinator.

