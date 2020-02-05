Must Read: Hailey Bieber Covers 'Elle', Should New York Cancel Fashion Week?

Hailey Bieber on the cover of Elle February 2020. Photo: Zoey Grossman

Hailey Bieber covers Elle

Newlywed Hailey Bieber opens up to Elle about marriage, her and Justin Bieber's rules at home (no phones in bed) and how their shared faith brings them together. The issue hits newsstands on February 18th. {Elle}

Should New York cancel fashion week?

New York Fashion Week is slowly but steadily declining, as more designers opt out of the traditional schedule — including CFDA chairman Tom Ford, who moved his Fall 2020 show to LA. The growth of American fashion means New York is no longer the central fashion hub it once was, and many top stylists and designers are choosing to shift their focus to the West Coast, where they have more access to A-listers. All of this has led to whispers that New York should go the same way as Stockholm and cancel fashion week. {Vogue Business}

Here's what we know about Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty line

Selena Gomez has joined the ranks of Rihanna and Kylie Jenner by creating her own makeup line. Rare Beauty will launch with Sephora this summer. Its mission is to shape conversations around beauty, self acceptance and mental health. {WWD}



Target is launching luggage brand

Target is changing the travel game with Open Story, a range of luggage and accessories created by travelers, for travelers. The collection includes everything from backpacks to cosmetics cases, and everything's under $180. It will be available in stores on Feb. 9 and online Feb. 13. {Fashionista Inbox}

Macy's is closing 125 stores

Macy's, one of the country's biggest retailers, has announced plans to close 125 department stores over the next three years and cut 10% of corporate and support staff. This comes after department-store chains lost massive amounts of customers to online retailers like Amazon.com and struggled to compete with discounts at off-price stores like T.J. Maxx. {Wall Street Journal}

Entrupy introduces sneaker authentication

It just got a lot easier to buy real sneakers with Legit Check Tech (LCT), a new feature unveiled by product authentication technology provider Entrupy. This solution will allow retailers, marketplaces and resellers to quickly and accurately determine the authenticity of popular sneaker styles like Adidas Yeezy and Nike Air Jordan 1. {Fashionista Inbox}

Teen Vogue reveals 2020 Young Hollywood cover stars

Teen Vogue has revealed its 2020 Young Hollywood cover stars, featuring nine young actors who are changing popular culture and speaking up for disenfranchised communities. This year's lineup features Jacob Batalon, Sofia Carson, Kaitlyn Dever, Ncuti Gatwa, Theo Germaine, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dafne Keen, Liza Koshy, and Millicent Simmonds. {Fashionista Inbox}

Prada required to give all New York employees sensitivity training

After the Pradamalia figurines debacle in December 2018, which incited a fury over Prada's cultural and racial insensitivity, the New York City Commission on Human Rights has been in talks with Prada. They recently came to an agreement which called for Prada to provide sensitivity training, which also incorporated "racial equity training" for all New York employees and top executives in Milan. {New York Times}

