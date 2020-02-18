Sponsored Story

Hanifa Is Hiring A Design Assistant And Associate Designer (Part-Time to Start) In DC / New York / LA

Hanifa is a contemporary RTW apparel line for women. Our collections are feminine and chic featuring an array of styles, colors, and textures, that cater to the natural curves of a woman's body.
ROLE MISSION

Assist with the creation of new styles and patrons for HANIFA GROUP brands and labels, along with performing research activities to ensure that designs are on-brand and competitive in the modern luxury market.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

  • Provide both creative and practical support to fashion designers by pooling ideas and handling research
  • Discuss design needs with the fashion designer to obtain input.
  • Work on new ideas, concepts, and designs.
  • Assist in creating mood and trend boards for reference purposes.
  • Perform extensive market trend research to understand competitive opportunities.
  • Liaise with vendors and suppliers for material procurement and make sure that samples are received on time.
  • Assist fashion designer throughout the product development procedure.
  • Provide support by assisting in photo-shoots and fashion or ramp shows.
  • Handle draping and pattern making activities.
  • Use technology to develop electronic prototypes of designs
  • Make sketches of proposed designs
  • Assist in making design decisions by proposing changes or alterations.
  • Inspect fabric and end design to look for possible tears and report discrepancies to the lead designer on an immediate basis.
  • Make-certain that sample designs are ready in time for delivery or pick up.

KEY REQUIREMENTS

  • Demonstrates high degree of professionalism in communication, attitude and teamwork with customers, peers and management
  • Demonstrates high level of quality work, attendance and appearance
  • Adheres to all Company Policies & Procedures and Safety Regulations
  • Additional responsibilities assigned by supervisor related to your position/department
  • Ability to be flexible and willing to work extended hours when necessary
  • Travel internally or internationally to manufacturers/contractors/events on an as needed basis

KEY LOCALE

  • DC, New York or LA base preferred

To apply please send your portfolio, sample sketches and resume to assist@hanifa.co

