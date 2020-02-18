Hanifa Is Hiring A Design Assistant And Associate Designer (Part-Time to Start) In DC / New York / LA
ROLE MISSION
Assist with the creation of new styles and patrons for HANIFA GROUP brands and labels, along with performing research activities to ensure that designs are on-brand and competitive in the modern luxury market.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Provide both creative and practical support to fashion designers by pooling ideas and handling research
- Discuss design needs with the fashion designer to obtain input.
- Work on new ideas, concepts, and designs.
- Assist in creating mood and trend boards for reference purposes.
- Perform extensive market trend research to understand competitive opportunities.
- Liaise with vendors and suppliers for material procurement and make sure that samples are received on time.
- Assist fashion designer throughout the product development procedure.
- Provide support by assisting in photo-shoots and fashion or ramp shows.
- Handle draping and pattern making activities.
- Use technology to develop electronic prototypes of designs
- Make sketches of proposed designs
- Assist in making design decisions by proposing changes or alterations.
- Inspect fabric and end design to look for possible tears and report discrepancies to the lead designer on an immediate basis.
- Make-certain that sample designs are ready in time for delivery or pick up.
KEY REQUIREMENTS
- Demonstrates high degree of professionalism in communication, attitude and teamwork with customers, peers and management
- Demonstrates high level of quality work, attendance and appearance
- Adheres to all Company Policies & Procedures and Safety Regulations
- Additional responsibilities assigned by supervisor related to your position/department
- Ability to be flexible and willing to work extended hours when necessary
- Travel internally or internationally to manufacturers/contractors/events on an as needed basis
KEY LOCALE
- DC, New York or LA base preferred
To apply please send your portfolio, sample sketches and resume to assist@hanifa.co