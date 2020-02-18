Hanifa Is Hiring A Design Assistant And Associate Designer (Part-Time to Start) In DC / New York / LA

Hanifa is a contemporary RTW apparel line for women. Our collections are feminine and chic featuring an array of styles, colors, and textures, that cater to the natural curves of a woman's body.

ROLE MISSION

Assist with the creation of new styles and patrons for HANIFA GROUP brands and labels, along with performing research activities to ensure that designs are on-brand and competitive in the modern luxury market.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Provide both creative and practical support to fashion designers by pooling ideas and handling research

Discuss design needs with the fashion designer to obtain input.

Work on new ideas, concepts, and designs.

Assist in creating mood and trend boards for reference purposes.

Perform extensive market trend research to understand competitive opportunities.

Liaise with vendors and suppliers for material procurement and make sure that samples are received on time.

Assist fashion designer throughout the product development procedure.

Provide support by assisting in photo-shoots and fashion or ramp shows.

Handle draping and pattern making activities.

Use technology to develop electronic prototypes of designs

Make sketches of proposed designs

Assist in making design decisions by proposing changes or alterations.

Inspect fabric and end design to look for possible tears and report discrepancies to the lead designer on an immediate basis.

Make-certain that sample designs are ready in time for delivery or pick up.

KEY REQUIREMENTS

Demonstrates high degree of professionalism in communication, attitude and teamwork with customers, peers and management

Demonstrates high level of quality work, attendance and appearance

Adheres to all Company Policies & Procedures and Safety Regulations

Additional responsibilities assigned by supervisor related to your position/department

Ability to be flexible and willing to work extended hours when necessary

Travel internally or internationally to manufacturers/contractors/events on an as needed basis

KEY LOCALE

DC, New York or LA base preferred

To apply please send your portfolio, sample sketches and resume to assist@hanifa.co