Every New York Fashion Week Event That's Open to the Public

Well, folks, it's that time of year again: A mass of models, stylists, influencers, creatives, editors and other general multi-hyphenates are getting ready to touch down in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week. And while they're busy meticulously planning their front-row outfits, we thought we'd treat you to a list of fashion- and beauty-focused events that are open to the public. From interactive panels led by top designers to gatherings about embracing sustainability in the industry, read on for all the details.

WWD Style Dimension

Friday, Feb. 7 to Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dream Downtown, 355 W. 16th St.

WWD editors will give attendees a peek into the minds of the most well-respected names in fashion through a series of discussions with designers, influencers and stylists. Esteemed guests will include: Danielle Bernstein, Lo Bosworth, Phillip Lim, Jane Siskin, Sydney Sweeney and more. RSVP here.

The Art of Utility Present: Hōl Parts

Sunday, Feb. 9, 1-7 p.m.

Lobby at Ace Hotel New York, 20 W. 29th St.

Ace Hotel New York is hosting a sustainable fashion showcase featuring denim, rare vintage pieces and repurposed and upcycled fashion by Coogi, HōL, The Art of Utility, Prps Jeans, gn Therapy, Chain Stitch, Dickies and Legin Knits. No RSVP needed.

Moxy East Village's NYFW Vintage Bazaar

Tuesday, Feb. 11th, 5-8 p.m.

Alphabet Bar Studios, 112 E. 11th St.



Moxy East Village is partnering with East Village Vintage Collective to create a one-of-a-kind vintage shopping experience, which will include pieces from Prizes for Arla, The Buis, Nali Vintage and Kingdom of Brooklyn. RSVP to rsvp@moxyeastvillage.com with "VINTAGE" in the subject.

Sho Konishi x Cupid Jewelry Launch Party

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7-10:30 p.m.

Lobby at Ace Hotel New York, 20 W. 29th St.

Japanese designer Sho Konishi is hosting a showcase for his new jewelry collection created in collaboration with 3D makeup artist Cupid, plus featuring artworks from #202_projects. No RSVP needed.

