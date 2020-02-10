ICP Is Hiring An Office Operations Assistant In New York, NY

This position is responsible for establishing a friendly, welcoming, and professional atmosphere in our Flatiron/Nomad corporate office for all clients, visitors, and employees.

TITLE: Office Operations Assistant

JOB LEVEL: Associate

REPORTS TO: AVP, Operations

LOCATED: NYC

JOB OVERVIEW: This position is responsible for establishing a friendly, welcoming, and professional atmosphere in our Flatiron/Nomad corporate office for all clients, visitors, and employees. This individual must be able to multitask so that they can accurately handle day-to-day office operations responsibilities while managing the reception greeter duties. The Office Operations Assistant is a polished, flexible, organized, self-starter who has a passion for what we do and is eager to learn and contribute to ICP’s Vision, “To inspire our clients through beauty innovations and the narrative of luxury.” As with all positions at ICP, this role is responsible for promoting and maintaining the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability, and Communication.

Core Responsibilities:

Greet visitors (guests, clients, vendors, deliveries) and assist them with needs, inclusive of offering refreshments, assisting with storing of any coats/belongings, and providing direction

Provide information in a positive professional way to visitor or caller, including timely and courteously answering calls and emails

Order, track, organize, and replenish office and pantry supplies

Collaborate across departments to provide support for meetings, including ordering food, coordinating travel plans, making itineraries, and completing bookings

Support Executives with managing travel arrangements and completing expense reconciliations

Receive incoming mail and courier packages while providing timely notification to NYC team members of visitors, deliveries, and packages

Maintain a workspace representative of our luxury brand and beautiful open office, including keeping common office space clean, neat and organized

Primary communicator to building management or outside contractors to resolve any urgent office facilities issues and/or regular maintenance issues

Water the office plants weekly

Key player in organizing regular office events to support inviting office culture

To be eligible for this position, the preferred candidate will have:

College degree preferred

1+ year relevant office or administrative experience, including internship experience

Exceptional client service skills including utilizing a positive, friendly, outgoing approach with all contacts

Superior attention to detail and follow-through

Outstanding organizational skills and a proven track record of execution on tasks

Strong verbal and written communication skills, including drafting business correspondence

Ability to build relationships, including interacting with all levels of internal and external associates

Flexibility and initiative -- a team-player who is also resourceful and able to work independently

A polished, professional manner consistent with the ICP culture and values

Problem solving skills as well as maintaining composure if things don’t go smoothly

Strategic time management skills, be reliable and prompt

Compensation includes a competitive salary, subsidized health insurance, company sponsored Life/LTD insurance, 401K savings plan with match, generous PTO schedule, professional development and more.

Interested and qualified candidates should send resume to Careers2@icperfumes.com

Additional information can be found at https://www.icperfumes.com/work-with-us/