ICP Is Seeking A Digital Marketing Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

This paid internship will temporarily support the day-to-day operations of the Digital Marketing team at International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc. (ICP). I

TITLE: Digital Marketing Intern

REPORTS TO: Associate Manager, Digital Marketing

LOCATED: NYC

OVERVIEW:

This paid internship will temporarily support the day-to-day operations of the Digital Marketing team at International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc. (ICP). ICP is the exclusive marketer and distributor of luxury fragrance brands in the Americas. The company’s current portfolio currently includes The House of Creed.

This role will provide outstanding support to the Digital Team through productivity, organization and creativity. We expect all team members to promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability and Communication. Additional information is available at www.icperfumes.com

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Content Planning for Fall 2020

Oversee photography planning in consultation with Creative Department.

Coordinate with external team (events, social) to align marketing calendar.

Assist with the management and maintenance of e-shop’s web site and other online platforms.

Propose marketing program and creative ideas for digital marketing campaigns opportunities.

Research new online opportunities and industry trends.

General Administrative Duties.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have analytical skills or willingness to learn

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail

Must have a consumer oriented and creative mindset

Technically savvy, including Google Analytics, Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other platforms. Basic knowledge of Photoshop and Google Ads is a plus.

Keeps up with the latest digital trends

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Skilled at organizing, prioritizing, and managing multiple projects

Thrives on work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment while being adaptable to change

Is comfortable working with a small team and willing to take on new challenges/opportunities

This internship will take place in ICP’s NYC headquarters from June 1, 2020 through August 13, 2020. Interns will be expected to work approximately 30 hours per week, Mondays through Thursdays, and will be paid $16.00/hour for all hours worked.

Interested qualified candidates should send resume and cover note indication position(s) of interest to: Careers2@icperfumes.com



Please review our website www.icperfumes.com for additional information on ICP