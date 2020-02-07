ICP Is Seeking A Graphic Designer / Photography Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

This paid internship will temporarily support Creative Operations Team at the International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc. (ICP).

TITLE: Graphic Designer/Photography Intern

REPORTS TO: Creative Art Director

LOCATED: NYC

OVERVIEW:

This paid internship will temporarily support Creative Operations Team at the International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc. (ICP). ICP is the exclusive marketer and distributor of luxury fragrances in North America, with a focus on The House of Creed brand.

This role will provide outstanding client service through proactivity, creativity, and organization. We expect all team members to promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability, and Communication.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Digital & print production design of advertising materials for ICP’s luxury brands including web content, social media, video, mailers, in-store event collateral, and invitations, to support our omni-channel business.

Photo & video research for brainstorming to support campaign ideation and collaboration with cross-functional teams, such as E-comm, Social, and PR.

Experience with photography, a plus.

Assist with photoshoot preparation, prop-shopping, and comping lighting concepts.

Ability to support on-set art direction on straightforward shoots

Maintain up-to-date and well-organized files on Design Server.

Other Ad hoc project support as needed

QUALIFICATIONS:

Matriculating undergraduate college student completing their freshman, sophomore or junior year with a focus in a related field

Strong knowledge of graphic design and interest in advertising.

Proficient in Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Microsoft Office, (Premiere + AfterEffects–a plus).

Excellent retouching skills.

Excellent organizational skills and outstanding attention to detail

Has a positive attitude, is approachable and has strong interpersonal skills

Adept communication skills to collaborate with Creative Ops, Marketing, Events, PR, and Ecomm teams

Is resourceful and enthusiastic, with a creative mindset

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Skilled at successfully organizing, prioritizing, and managing multiple projects

Thrives on work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment while being adaptable to change

Is comfortable working with a small team and willing to take on new challenges/opportunities.

This internship will take place in ICP’s NYC headquarters from June 1, 2020 through August 13, 2020. Interns will be expected to work approximately 30 hours per week, Mondays through Thursdays, and will be paid $16.00/hour for all hours worked.

Interested qualified candidates should send resume and cover note indication position(s) of interest to: Careers2@icperfumes.com



Please review our website www.icperfumes.com for additional information on ICP