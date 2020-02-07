ICP Is Seeking A Summer '20 Visual Merchandising Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

This paid internship will temporarily support Visual Merchandising at the International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc. (ICP).

TITLE: Visual Merchandising Intern

REPORTS TO: Senior Manager, Visual Merchandising

LOCATED: NYC

OVERVIEW:

This paid internship will temporarily support Visual Merchandising at the International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc. (ICP). ICP is the exclusive marketer and distributor of luxury fragrances in North America, with a focus on The House of Creed brand.

This role will provide outstanding client service through proactivity, creativity, and organization. We expect all team members to promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability, and Communication.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Fulfilling VM requests received from the field team, including factices and tester units

Updating planograms for launch

Tracking and forecasting inventory of VM items

Other Ad hoc project support as needed

QUALIFICATIONS:

Matriculating undergraduate college student completing their freshman, sophomore or junior year with a focus in a related field

Excellent organizational skills and outstanding attention to detail

Highly technical with proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and database platforms

Has a positive attitude, is approachable and has strong interpersonal skills

Is resourceful and enthusiastic, with a creative mindset

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Skilled at successfully organizing, prioritizing, and managing multiple projects

Thrives on work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment while being adaptable to change

Is comfortable working with a small team and willing to take on new challenges/opportunities

This internship will take place in ICP’s NYC headquarters from June 1, 2020 through August 13, 2020.

Interns will be expected to work approximately 30 hours per week, Mondays through Thursdays, and will be paid $16.00/hour for all hours worked.

Interested qualified candidates should send resume and cover note indication position(s) of interest to: Careers2@icperfumes.com.



Please review our website www.icperfumes.com for additional information on ICP