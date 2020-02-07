ICP Is Seeking A Summer '20 Visual Merchandising Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)
TITLE: Visual Merchandising Intern
REPORTS TO: Senior Manager, Visual Merchandising
LOCATED: NYC
OVERVIEW:
This paid internship will temporarily support Visual Merchandising at the International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc. (ICP). ICP is the exclusive marketer and distributor of luxury fragrances in North America, with a focus on The House of Creed brand.
This role will provide outstanding client service through proactivity, creativity, and organization. We expect all team members to promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability, and Communication.
RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:
- Fulfilling VM requests received from the field team, including factices and tester units
- Updating planograms for launch
- Tracking and forecasting inventory of VM items
- Other Ad hoc project support as needed
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Matriculating undergraduate college student completing their freshman, sophomore or junior year with a focus in a related field
- Excellent organizational skills and outstanding attention to detail
- Highly technical with proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and database platforms
- Has a positive attitude, is approachable and has strong interpersonal skills
- Is resourceful and enthusiastic, with a creative mindset
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Skilled at successfully organizing, prioritizing, and managing multiple projects
- Thrives on work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment while being adaptable to change
- Is comfortable working with a small team and willing to take on new challenges/opportunities
This internship will take place in ICP’s NYC headquarters from June 1, 2020 through August 13, 2020.
Interns will be expected to work approximately 30 hours per week, Mondays through Thursdays, and will be paid $16.00/hour for all hours worked.
Interested qualified candidates should send resume and cover note indication position(s) of interest to: Careers2@icperfumes.com.
Please review our website www.icperfumes.com for additional information on ICP