ICP Is Seeking Summer '20 Event Marketing Interns In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

This paid temporary part-time internship supports the day-to-day operations of the Marketing team at International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc. (ICP).

TITLE: Event Marketing Intern

REPORTS TO: Manager, Event Marketing

LOCATED: New York City

DESCRIPTION: This paid temporary part-time internship supports the day-to-day operations of the Marketing team at International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc. (ICP). ICP is the exclusive creator, marketer and distributor of luxury fragrance brands in North America with a focus on The House of Creed Brand.

This role will provide outstanding client service through proactivity, creativity, and organization. We expect all team members to promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability, and Communication.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Assists in organizing and executing corporate events nationwide at luxury retail partners and ICP owned boutiques, specifically the Creed Boutiques

Develops promotional event packages presented to retailers and clients

Coordinates shipments and deliveries of assets and event material

Helps manage inventory of marketing collateral and promotional materials

Conducts competitive research

Aids in coordination of corporate meetings and events

QUALIFICATIONS:

Matriculating college student in their sophomore, junior or senior year with a major or minor in marketing and/or events

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong attention to detail, organizational skills, time management, multi-tasking

Has a positive attitude, is approachable and possesses creativity and enthusiasm

Computer proficiency, and technically savvy, including Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint and other platforms

Excellent interpersonal and relationship building skills

Skilled at successfully organizing, prioritizing, and managing multiple projects

Thrives on work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment while being adaptable to change

Is comfortable working with a small team and willing to take on new challenges/opportunities

This internship will take place in ICP’s NYC headquarters from June 3, 2019 through August 8, 2019. Interns will be expected to work 28-32 hours per week, Mondays through Thursdays, and will be paid $16/hour for hours worked.



Interested qualified candidates should send resume and cover note to: Careers2@icperfumes.com



Please review our website for more information: www.icperfumes.com