ICP Is Seeking Summer '20 Sales Administration Interns In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Title: Sales Administration Intern

Reports To: Manager, Sales Planning

Located: NYC

This paid internship will temporarily support the day-to-day operations of the sales planning team, as well as assist the planner for our in-house Creed Boutiques, at International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc. (ICP). ICP is the exclusive marketer and distributor of luxury fragrances in North America, with a focus on The House of Creed brand.

This role will provide outstanding client service through proactivity, creativity, and organization. We expect all team members to promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability, and Communication.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Assist in day to day operation of four Creed Boutique locations and CreedBoutiques.com, including managing inventory and collateral, analyzing sales data to understand best sellers, and compiling competitive analysis from other luxury retailers and fragrance brands

Support with analysis on assigned retailer business by compiling past sales to understand sell thru as well as researching competitive landscape to ensure competitive pricing

Partner on collateral budget actualization tracking spend by retailer, at the door/region

Partner with planners on communication for new launches and preparing for the fall season

Prepare final Sales Analysis presentation with insight and feedback based on market trends and sales history

Other Ad hoc project support as needed

QUALIFICATIONS:

Matriculating undergraduate college student completing their freshman, sophomore or junior year, with an interest in working in buying, planning, or wholesale.

Excellent organizational skills and outstanding attention to detail

Highly technical with proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and database platforms

Has a positive attitude, is approachable and has strong interpersonal skills

Is resourceful and enthusiastic, with a creative mindset

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Skilled at successfully organizing, prioritizing, and managing multiple projects

Thrives on work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment while being adaptable to change

Is comfortable working with a small team and willing to take on new challenges/opportunities

This internship will take place in ICP’s NYC headquarters from June 1, 2020 through August 13, 2020.

Interns will be expected to work approximately 30 hours per week, Mondays through Thursdays, and will be paid $16.00/hour for all hours worked.

Interested qualified candidates should send resume and cover note indication position(s) of interest to: Careers2@icperfumes.com.



Please review our website www.icperfumes.com for additional information on ICP,