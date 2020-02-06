ICP Is Seeking Summer '20 Sales Promotions Interns In New York, NY (Paid Internship)
TITLE: Sales Promotions Intern
REPORTS TO: Associate Manager, Sales Promotions + Manager, Store Operations
LOCATED: NYC
OVERVIEW:
This paid internship will temporarily support the day-to-day operations of the Sales Promotions & Store Operations teams at International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc. (ICP). ICP is the exclusive marketer and distributor of luxury fragrances in North America, with a focus on The House of Creed brand.
This role will provide outstanding client service through proactivity, creativity, and organization. We expect all team members to promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability, and Communication.
RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:
- Responsible for the maintenance of the Event Tracker
- Assist with VIP events for Fall 2019 launches
- Assist with Fall 2019 launches as needed
- Update Retailer Programming Calendar
- Assist with updating field team facing documents for the Fall 2020 season
- Perform data analysis and measurement
- Coordinate product/samples for retailer photoshoots
- Assist with admin staffing reports
- Create Shop in Shop Lookbook of all shops within retailers and boutiques
- Assist with creating briefs for all creative projects for new buildouts
- Ad hoc project support as needed
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Matriculating college student completing their sophomore or junior year with a focus in sales or marketing.
- Excellent organizational skills and outstanding attention to detail
- Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and database platforms
- Positive attitude, is approachable and has strong interpersonal skills
- Is resourceful and enthusiastic, with a creative mindset
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Skilled at successfully organizing, prioritizing, and managing multiple projects
- Thrives on work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment while being adaptable to change
- Is comfortable working with a small team and willing to take on new challenges/opportunities
This internship will take place in ICP’s NYC headquarters from June 1, 2020 through August 13, 2020. Interns will be expected to work 28-32 hours per week, Mondays through Thursdays, and will be paid $16/hour for hours worked.
Interested qualified candidates should send resume and cover note to: areers2@icperfumes.com
Please review our website for more information: http://ww.icperfumes.com/