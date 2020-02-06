ICP Is Seeking Summer '20 Sales Promotions Interns In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

This paid internship will temporarily support the day-to-day operations of the Sales Promotions & Store Operations teams at International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc. (ICP).

TITLE: Sales Promotions Intern

REPORTS TO: Associate Manager, Sales Promotions + Manager, Store Operations

LOCATED: NYC

OVERVIEW:

This paid internship will temporarily support the day-to-day operations of the Sales Promotions & Store Operations teams at International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc. (ICP). ICP is the exclusive marketer and distributor of luxury fragrances in North America, with a focus on The House of Creed brand.

This role will provide outstanding client service through proactivity, creativity, and organization. We expect all team members to promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability, and Communication.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Responsible for the maintenance of the Event Tracker

Assist with VIP events for Fall 2019 launches

Assist with Fall 2019 launches as needed

Update Retailer Programming Calendar

Assist with updating field team facing documents for the Fall 2020 season

Perform data analysis and measurement

Coordinate product/samples for retailer photoshoots

Assist with admin staffing reports

Create Shop in Shop Lookbook of all shops within retailers and boutiques

Assist with creating briefs for all creative projects for new buildouts

Ad hoc project support as needed

QUALIFICATIONS:

Matriculating college student completing their sophomore or junior year with a focus in sales or marketing.

Excellent organizational skills and outstanding attention to detail

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and database platforms

Positive attitude, is approachable and has strong interpersonal skills

Is resourceful and enthusiastic, with a creative mindset

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Skilled at successfully organizing, prioritizing, and managing multiple projects

Thrives on work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment while being adaptable to change

Is comfortable working with a small team and willing to take on new challenges/opportunities

This internship will take place in ICP’s NYC headquarters from June 1, 2020 through August 13, 2020. Interns will be expected to work 28-32 hours per week, Mondays through Thursdays, and will be paid $16/hour for hours worked.



Interested qualified candidates should send resume and cover note to: areers2@icperfumes.com



Please review our website for more information: http://ww.icperfumes.com/