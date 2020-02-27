Isabel Marant Explores the Tension Between Strong and Soft for Fall 2020

The finale at Isabel Marant's Fall 2020 show. Photo: Estrop/Getty Images

It's easy to — figuratively, if not literally — buy into the breezily chic, effortlessly put-together, sophisticatedly playful Parisian-femme vision that Isabel Marant sells season after season. That's because, well, the quintessentially-French designer is as reliable with her aesthetic as she is her progress, embracing the same DNA in new and interesting forms and formats.

For the brand's Fall 2020 collection, shown in Paris on Thursday evening, the like-a-French-woman classics came down the runway with, as always, a certainly commercial twist. The tried-and-true wardrobe staples were out in full force, be they exaggerated, sumptuous knits or slouchy, posh riding boots. As for the twist? It came courtesy of new, '70s-reminiscent prints and hyper-luxe outerwear — the latter of which may just fill the old-Céline-sized hole in your heart.

See the complete Isabel Marant Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below:

53 Gallery 53 Images

