Jacques Marie Mage Is Hiring A Controller In Los Angeles

Founded in 2014, Jacques Marie Mage (JMM) is a Los Angeles-based producer of limited-edition designer goods that specialize in the micro-production of artisanal eyewear handcrafted in Italy and Japan.

Drawing inspiration from across continents, cultures, and generations, JMM combines world-class craftsmanship with advanced production methods, embracing an array of rich materials, bold geometric shapes, and an exuberance of attitude to create impeccably crafted spectacles that elegantly infuse historical motifs with a modern sensibility.

Powerful, playful and meaningfully idiosyncratic, JMM’s high-functioning collectibles are ethically produced and philanthropically aligned, offering a rarefied ocular experience that embodies an uncompromising balance of form, function, and fairness.

Jacques Marie Mage is available for purchase in fine optical, sunglass retailers and fashion boutiques around the world, and is currently represented in about 500 stores in 30 countries across America, Europe, and Asia.

We are looking for our next controller to lead, make critical decisions and take charge of our accounting department. The ideal candidate is reliable, leads with integrity and is able to manage his team with a sense of urgency and practicality.

Responsibilities:

Lead and manage the accounting Department including A/P, A/R and Payroll

Prepare monthly financial reporting

Produce cash-flow reports, calculating cash needs at weekly and monthly interval

Communicate with executive team to assist with inventory management

Evaluate and implement accounting procedures and internal controls in compliance with GAAP

Manage monthly and annual close of income statements and balance sheet, the reconciliations of accounts and G/L analysis

Present budget, projections and analysis with executive team

Work closely with executive team to facilitate operation

Ensure deliverables of self and team

Skills & Qualifications:

Driven self-starter with efficient time management and organizational skills

BA/BS in Accounting Finance, Economics

Experience with Netsuite required

Ability to meet critical deadlines

Curious and detailed oriented

Proven experience in managing a team

8+ years of total accounting experience in a start-up environment preferred.

We offer paid vacation, sick, holidays as well as health benefits. All applicants applying for U.S jobs openings must be authorized to work in the United States.

To Apply: Please send your resume to gabriel@jacquesmariemage.com, subject line Controller.