JONESWORKS Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive, Fashion In New York, NY

JONESWORKS, a full-service marketing, public relations, and brand consultancy agency, is seeking a driven, creative, and highly-organized Senior Account Executive, Fashion in our New York office.

JONESWORKS, a full-service marketing, public relations, and brand consultancy agency, is seeking a driven, creative, and highly-organized Senior Account Executive, Fashion in our New York office.

The ideal candidate will be a seasoned media communications professional who has experience in developing and implementing successful, integrated PR campaigns, including breakthrough media relations, leveraging social media and activating top-tier influencers and celebrities for fashion and lifestyle clients. Candidate must have a deep understanding of the ever-changing media landscape, fashion trends and the ability to provide strategic counsel, internally and externally, to successfully align our client’s objectives with an impactful media strategy.

Responsibilities:

Effectively coordinate and manage press coverage to strategically position popular brands in the fashion and lifestyle space

Develop and creative, results-driven public relations programs to support client objectives and launches/activations

Support on overarching client strategies and decks

Lead coordination with outside partners, agencies and brands

Manage Account Executives, Account Coordinators and Interns with a positive and proactive attitude

Support integrated client campaigns through a demonstrated, working knowledge of social influence, emerging digital platforms, and creative problem solving

Staffs and promotes client events

Oversees preparation for meetings/calls, including materials, event and travel logistics

Drafts, edits and is responsible for finalizing necessary media and client-facing materials

Manage billing and expenses for talent clients

Media Relations:

Strong understanding of and ability to adapt to the fashion industry, fashion trends and pop culture

Oversee execution of PR calendar, developing story ideas and creative pitches for targeted media

Proven ability to place features, trend round-ups and items in quality media outlets

Aggressively pursues new media angles and story opportunities

Actively networks with media across entertainment, lifestyle, business, trade, and consumer outlets and maintains strong relationships

Creates and qualifies media lists with minimal review or directive needed

Vet inbound press facing opportunities for clients

Benefits:

Benefits including medical, dental, vision and 401(K) with an abbreviated waiting period

Summer Fridays and extended time off for December/January holiday

We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.



Please email resumes and cover letters to careers@jonesworks.com