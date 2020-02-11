JONESWORKS Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive, Fashion In New York, NY
JONESWORKS, a full-service marketing, public relations, and brand consultancy agency, is seeking a driven, creative, and highly-organized Senior Account Executive, Fashion in our New York office.
The ideal candidate will be a seasoned media communications professional who has experience in developing and implementing successful, integrated PR campaigns, including breakthrough media relations, leveraging social media and activating top-tier influencers and celebrities for fashion and lifestyle clients. Candidate must have a deep understanding of the ever-changing media landscape, fashion trends and the ability to provide strategic counsel, internally and externally, to successfully align our client’s objectives with an impactful media strategy.
Responsibilities:
- Effectively coordinate and manage press coverage to strategically position popular brands in the fashion and lifestyle space
- Develop and creative, results-driven public relations programs to support client objectives and launches/activations
- Support on overarching client strategies and decks
- Lead coordination with outside partners, agencies and brands
- Manage Account Executives, Account Coordinators and Interns with a positive and proactive attitude
- Support integrated client campaigns through a demonstrated, working knowledge of social influence, emerging digital platforms, and creative problem solving
- Staffs and promotes client events
- Oversees preparation for meetings/calls, including materials, event and travel logistics
- Drafts, edits and is responsible for finalizing necessary media and client-facing materials
- Manage billing and expenses for talent clients
Media Relations:
- Strong understanding of and ability to adapt to the fashion industry, fashion trends and pop culture
- Oversee execution of PR calendar, developing story ideas and creative pitches for targeted media
- Proven ability to place features, trend round-ups and items in quality media outlets
- Aggressively pursues new media angles and story opportunities
- Actively networks with media across entertainment, lifestyle, business, trade, and consumer outlets and maintains strong relationships
- Creates and qualifies media lists with minimal review or directive needed
- Vet inbound press facing opportunities for clients
Benefits:
- Benefits including medical, dental, vision and 401(K) with an abbreviated waiting period
- Summer Fridays and extended time off for December/January holiday
We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Please email resumes and cover letters to careers@jonesworks.com