Feathers and Fur Accent Altuzarra's Sophisticated Fall 2020 Show

Even the most put-together ladies like a touch of whimsy.

A look from the Joseph Altuzarra Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

As the reigning American master of French sensuality, Joseph Altuzarra has made a name for himself delivering the kind of pencil skirted suits and just barely undone knits that professional women can get away with in the boardroom but also wear to an after-work drink.

His Fall 2020 collection was no exception on this front, delivering the kind of smart suiting and slinky sweater sets the designer has made his signature. Adding a touch of quirk, though, were feathered belts and furry shoes, lending a hint of personality to Altuzarra’s otherwise mysterious women. It was not only beautiful, it was a lot of fun.

See the complete Altuzarra Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below.

