Julia von Boehm Is Seeking A Graphic Design Intern (Remote)

The ideal candidate will uphold the visual consistency of the JVB brand, while supporting and contributing to the creation of a variety of deliverables. The intern will assist in the mockup and design of static social media ads, email campaigns, photo editing, general design/templates for web and social, as well as brand presentations. The ideal candidate will be comfortable executing design projects across a range of media.

*Requirements*

Currently enrolled in a graphic design, visual communication or related program;

Strong interest and/or a background in fashion;

Ability to multitask, prioritize and complete tasks in a fast-paced and fluid work environment;

Ability and willingness to learn new skills quickly and efficiently;

Comfortable with Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch, Premiere;

Great verbal and written communication skills;

Team player

Please email Maria Encalada at Maria@juliavonboehm.com, Diandra Barsalou at Diandra@juliavonboehm.com and Olivia Nilsson at Olivia@juliavonboehm.com.