Julia von Boehm Is Seeking A Graphic Design Intern (Remote)
The ideal candidate will uphold the visual consistency of the JVB brand, while supporting and contributing to the creation of a variety of deliverables. The intern will assist in the mockup and design of static social media ads, email campaigns, photo editing, general design/templates for web and social, as well as brand presentations. The ideal candidate will be comfortable executing design projects across a range of media.
*Requirements*
- Currently enrolled in a graphic design, visual communication or related program;
- Strong interest and/or a background in fashion;
- Ability to multitask, prioritize and complete tasks in a fast-paced and fluid work environment;
- Ability and willingness to learn new skills quickly and efficiently;
- Comfortable with Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch, Premiere;
- Great verbal and written communication skills;
- Team player
Please email Maria Encalada at Maria@juliavonboehm.com, Diandra Barsalou at Diandra@juliavonboehm.com and Olivia Nilsson at Olivia@juliavonboehm.com.