Julia von Boehm Is Seeking A Social Media Intern (Remote)
Julia von Boehm is the destination for carefully, curated obsessions across fashion, beauty, travel, and wellness.
SOCIAL MEDIA INTERNSHIP - Remote
- Assist in reporting social analytics and tracking KPIs
- Previous internship or work experience
- Strong understanding and experience using all social media platforms
- Creative thinker who can brainstorm innovative ideas
- Knowledge of social media tools, such as Facebook & Instagram Insights, Twitter Analytics, Spredfast, Curalate, Dash Hudson, and Coremetrics a plus
- Passion for learning and understanding what makes fans take actions in social media
- Highly organized, flexible and have a proven multi-tasking ability
- Problem solving, decision making & analytical capabilities
- Strong presentation, communication, and writing skills
- Team player
- Work with the Editorial team and Social Media Manager to manage day-to-day social media content, engagement, and community, while staying in close communication with the JVB team
- Source and schedule content for robust content calendars
- Write copy for social media posts, e-mail campaigns, ideate ad copy, editorial content, social media copy
- Prepare weekly updates, reports, and learnings from campaigns and projects
- Research social media trends and digital marketing ads across industries
*Requirements*
- Currently enrolled in a communications, media or related program;
- Strong interest and/or a background in fashion;
- Ability to multitask, prioritize and complete tasks in a fast-paced and fluid work environment;
- Ability and willingness to learn new skills quickly and efficiently;
- Comfortable in photoshop, excel, and social media platforms;
- Comfortable thinking visually; exceptional research and communication skills
- Great verbal and written communication skills;
Please email Maria Encalada at Maria@juliavonboehm.com, Diandra Barsalou at Diandra@juliavonboehm.com and Olivia Nilsson at Olivia@juliavonboehm.com