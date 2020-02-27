Julia von Boehm Is Seeking A Social Media Intern (Remote)

Sponsored Story

Julia von Boehm is the destination for carefully, curated obsessions across fashion, beauty, travel, and wellness.
SOCIAL MEDIA INTERNSHIP - Remote

  • Assist in reporting social analytics and tracking KPIs
  • Previous internship or work experience
  • Strong understanding and experience using all social media platforms
  • Creative thinker who can brainstorm innovative ideas
  • Knowledge of social media tools, such as Facebook & Instagram Insights, Twitter Analytics, Spredfast, Curalate, Dash Hudson, and Coremetrics a plus
  • Passion for learning and understanding what makes fans take actions in social media
  • Highly organized, flexible and have a proven multi-tasking ability
  • Problem solving, decision making & analytical capabilities
  • Strong presentation, communication, and writing skills
  • Team player
  • Work with the Editorial team and Social Media Manager to manage day-to-day social media content, engagement, and community, while staying in close communication with the JVB team
  • Source and schedule content for robust content calendars
  • Write copy for social media posts, e-mail campaigns, ideate ad copy, editorial content, social media copy
  • Prepare weekly updates, reports, and learnings from campaigns and projects
  • Research social media trends and digital marketing ads across industries

*Requirements*

  • Currently enrolled in a communications, media or related program;
  • Strong interest and/or a background in fashion;
  • Ability to multitask, prioritize and complete tasks in a fast-paced and fluid work environment;
  • Ability and willingness to learn new skills quickly and efficiently;
  • Comfortable in photoshop, excel, and social media platforms;
  • Comfortable thinking visually; exceptional research and communication skills
  • Great verbal and written communication skills;
  • Team player

Please email Maria Encalada at Maria@juliavonboehm.com, Diandra Barsalou at Diandra@juliavonboehm.com and Olivia Nilsson at Olivia@juliavonboehm.com 

