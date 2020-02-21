KARL LAGERFELD paris IS SEEKING A PUBLIC RELATIONS + MARKETING PAID INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY

The Public Relations + Marketing internship provides individuals an immersive experience in the function and mechanism of Public Relations at a fashion brand.

JOB PROFILE

The Public Relations + Marketing internship provides individuals an immersive experience in the function and mechanism of Public Relations at a fashion brand. Candidates will be exposed to the day to day tasks of the public relations teams including but not limited to sample trafficking, influencer seedings, campaign launches, and media outreach. This position involves working with Marketing, Digital, and Sales teams to support variety of cross-functional projects to support the brand. This is a paid internship opportunity.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND FUNCTIONS

Assist PR team on day-to-day tasks

Monitor and clip all press clips

Inventory and traffic sample collection, as well as mange sample closet

Maintain and manage global media contact database

Create and manager weekly trend blast

Assist on set during still life photo shoots

Oversee gifting and seeding programs

Recapping wholesale account seasonal co-op advertising

Support in marketing research

Influencer research and outreach

REQUIREMENTS

Ideal candidate has previous agency/in-house experience

Strong understanding and interest in fashion, celebrities, and influencers

Proactive

Creative with strong written communication skills

Detailed oriented

Problem solving with ability to prioritize completion of tasks

Strong time and project management skills

Team player

Interest in pursuing a career in Public Relations and/or Marketing

Proficient in Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, & Powerpoint, Fashion GPS, etc.

Available starting as soon as possible (Monday – Friday from 9:00AM – 6:00PM)

HOW TO APPLY



Email resume and cover letters to KarlLagerfeldParis@g-iii.com with “KLP PR Internship” in the subject.