KARL LAGERFELD paris IS SEEKING A PUBLIC RELATIONS + MARKETING PAID INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY
JOB PROFILE
The Public Relations + Marketing internship provides individuals an immersive experience in the function and mechanism of Public Relations at a fashion brand. Candidates will be exposed to the day to day tasks of the public relations teams including but not limited to sample trafficking, influencer seedings, campaign launches, and media outreach. This position involves working with Marketing, Digital, and Sales teams to support variety of cross-functional projects to support the brand. This is a paid internship opportunity.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND FUNCTIONS
- Assist PR team on day-to-day tasks
- Monitor and clip all press clips
- Inventory and traffic sample collection, as well as mange sample closet
- Maintain and manage global media contact database
- Create and manager weekly trend blast
- Assist on set during still life photo shoots
- Oversee gifting and seeding programs
- Recapping wholesale account seasonal co-op advertising
- Support in marketing research
- Influencer research and outreach
REQUIREMENTS
- Ideal candidate has previous agency/in-house experience
- Strong understanding and interest in fashion, celebrities, and influencers
- Proactive
- Creative with strong written communication skills
- Detailed oriented
- Problem solving with ability to prioritize completion of tasks
- Strong time and project management skills
- Team player
- Interest in pursuing a career in Public Relations and/or Marketing
- Proficient in Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, & Powerpoint, Fashion GPS, etc.
- Available starting as soon as possible (Monday – Friday from 9:00AM – 6:00PM)
HOW TO APPLY
Email resume and cover letters to KarlLagerfeldParis@g-iii.com with “KLP PR Internship” in the subject.