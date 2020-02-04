Must Read: Kylie Jenner Covers 'Harper's Bazaar', Gucci to Take Cruise Collection to San Francisco

Photo: Morelli Brothers/Harper's Bazaar

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Kylie Jenner covers latest issue of Harper's Bazaar

No longer the tween you once saw on reality TV, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is Harpers Bazaar's latest cover star. She sits down to discuss her recent decision to take Kylie Cosmetics international, her childhood in the spotlight and the relationships within her family. {Harper's Bazaar}

Gucci to take Cruise 2021 collection to San Francisco

The Cruise 2021 season is shaping up to be a trip around the globe with shows in Capri and Dubai, but Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele has chosen an American city for his runway vision. San Francisco was picked for its liberal activism and diversity, which Michele feels mirrors his vision for the brand. The show is to take place on May 18; the venue has yet to be disclosed. {WWD}

Gabi Fresh x Swimsuits for All campaign features the late Mama Cax

Designer and blogger Gabi "GabiFresh" Gregg has teamed up once again with size-inclusive brand Swimsuits for All for a new Cruise 2020 swim collection. The campaign features the late Mama Cax and aims to shed light and honor the issues for which she championed as a model and activist. Veronica Pome'e, the first Polynesian model in Sports Illustrated also poses alongside Cax, joining her in the expression of resilience and strength. {Fashionista Inbox}

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter launches line with H&M

You may recognize Ruth E. Carter's work from the wardrobe of Marvel's "Black Panther" or Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing", and now the award-winning costume designer has created clothes for the rest of us through a new line with H&M. The collection will consist of 11 pieces ranging from hoodies to bucket hats surrounding the theme of liberation and empowerment. "This collection was created in that spirit and it serves to empower anyone with an inner creative who is passionate about nurturing their voice and determined to share their story — their art," Carter says in the press release. The collaboration is set to drop Feb. 14. {Hollywood Reporter}

DVF launches its own rental program

The rise of fashion rental services is shaping up to be the future of the closet, and Diane Von Furstenburg is the latest luxury fashion company to jump on the bandwagon with it's newest program, DVF Link. Starting at $159 a month, members can subscribe for a box of 4 garments at a time, with unlimited swaps per month. {Fashionista Inbox}

