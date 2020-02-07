Kyriaki Is Seeking Interns In New York, NY
Emerging luxury accessories brand Kyriaki is looking for motivated interns for the spring / summer season. As a small company, the internship will be highly informative, participatory, and interactive--- and offers an opportunity to grow and build a luxury brand from the ground up, particularly building out innovative social media and arts campaigns.
Requirements:
- Available a minimum of 3-days a week, 5 hours per day.
- Bachelors degree in fashion marketing, advertising, design, or communications, or similar degree.
- Must be proficient in Social Media (Instagram, Facebook); experience in digital marketing a plus.
- Must be proficient in Adobe suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, In Design), as well as Microsoft Office (Word, Powerpoint, Excel), and able to engage image-driven content and curating marketing and outreach efforts.
- Must be extremely motivated, team-player, organized--- creativity and strong understanding of luxury visual aesthetic an asset.
Compensation:
- School credit// Internship Credit
- Looking to promote to paid position by Fall 2020.
Location:
- Soho/ NYC & LIC/ NYC
Please submit resume and cover letter to info@kyriaki.co, subject line Internship.