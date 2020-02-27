LATITUDE TALENT STUDIOS IS SEEKING CREATIVE DIRECTOR IN NEW YORK, NY
Latitude Talent Studios (https://www.latitudetalent.com) is seeking a seasoned creative director who is culture- and design-obsessed. The ideal candidate will bring experience in developing creative work and leading in a high growth company, with a desire to inspire and lead.
We take pride in providing quality for our talent and seeking a Creative Director for our New York and Miami office who is equally as passionate.
At Latitude you will:
- Bring a high level of creative practice, and design to everything you touch.
- Lead development of brand and product marketing campaigns, direct marketing, and social and editorial strategy and creative.
- Collaborate with media, and creative agency partners.
We're looking for:
- A creative leader, problem solver, mentor, communicator, and most importantly, a believer in our team and our mission.
Diversity at Latitude:
We recognize that diversity has different aspects. We're committed to creating a culture where everyone is heard and feels a sense of belonging.
For consideration, please submit your resume via PDF with the subject line “Creative Director” to support@latitudeny.com