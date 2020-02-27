LATITUDE TALENT STUDIOS IS SEEKING CREATIVE DIRECTOR IN NEW YORK, NY

At Latitude Talent Studios, our talent are number one. Our mission is to cultivate and expand models, actors and influencers by utilizing our base of resources and support to begin and advance models and actors of all experience levels.

Latitude Talent Studios (https://www.latitudetalent.com) is seeking a seasoned creative director who is culture- and design-obsessed. The ideal candidate will bring experience in developing creative work and leading in a high growth company, with a desire to inspire and lead.

We take pride in providing quality for our talent and seeking a Creative Director for our New York and Miami office who is equally as passionate.

At Latitude you will:



Bring a high level of creative practice, and design to everything you touch.

Lead development of brand and product marketing campaigns, direct marketing, and social and editorial strategy and creative.

Collaborate with media, and creative agency partners.

We're looking for:

A creative leader, problem solver, mentor, communicator, and most importantly, a believer in our team and our mission.

Diversity at Latitude:

We recognize that diversity has different aspects. We're committed to creating a culture where everyone is heard and feels a sense of belonging.

For consideration, please submit your resume via PDF with the subject line “Creative Director” to support@latitudeny.com