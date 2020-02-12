LINDSEY THORNBURG Is Hiring A Part-Time Design Assistant / Operations Assistant In New York, NY

We are a womenswear brand based in New York City seeking a skilled, energetic, positive and efficient person to join our team.

Lindsey Thornburg is looking to fill the position of Design Assistant and Operations Assistant within our intimate company.

The Design Assistant elements will involve but not be limited to compiling tech packs, assisting with design development, assisting on photoshoots and sourcing fabric and trims.

The Operations Assistant element will involve but not be limited to packing and shipping web orders, customer service with inhouse sales and general studio maintenance.

Applicants must have relevant higher education certificates or degrees and have an adequate skill set in illustrator, photoshop, word and excel.

The position will initially be a part time job with the prospect of going full time.



PLEASE SEND RESUMES TO INFO@LINDSEYTHORNBURG.COM