LIVIDINI & CO. IS HIRING A PR COORDINATOR IN NEW YORK, NY
Job Title: Coordinator
Description:
The mission of the Coordinator at Lividini & Co. is to maintain organization and workflow for all client activities and initiatives. The ideal candidate for this role is a driven, collaborative team player that possesses a strong desire to learn and gain essential experience in the industry. They should also have a positive attitude, be detail-oriented, results-driven, organized and dependable. The Coordinator will support the overall team, reporting to the team Manager on everyday initiatives relating to client PR/Marketing activities.
Requirements:
- At least 1+ years of relevant experience in the Fashion, Retail, Lifestyle, PR or Media industries; internships considered
- Agency background and PR Assistant experience is a plus
- Bachelor’s degree preferred
- Highly proficient in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, with a working knowledge of Cision and Keynote
- Exceptional written and verbal communication skills
- Strategic approach to problem solving
- Organized, motivated, and detail-oriented
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment
Responsibilities:
- Prepare weekly client facing PR materials such as touch base agendas, time and action plans, presentation materials and the weekly/monthly/yearly client reports
- Assist team with pitches, press kits, press releases, seasonal press previews, event initiatives/logistics, editorial/stylist pulls, celebrity/VIP seeding initiatives
- Maintain and edit master media lists, seasonal sample inventories, editor/celebrity gifting documents, organization of client collateral
- Oversee daily sample trafficking and press clippings
- Track print/digital/social coverage on a daily basis
- Conduct brand and market research, stay abreast of seasonal trends and brainstorm creative event/gifting ideas and client related activities
- Responsible for daily maintenance of sample closet
- Build media relationships with market assistants
- Oversee department interns
- Assist team with all activities related to day-to-day client initiatives
To Apply: Please send your resume to irene@lividini.com, subject line Coordinator.