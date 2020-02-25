Sponsored Story

LJ Public Relations Is Hiring An Account Manager / Senior Account Manager In New York, NY

LJ Public Relations is a bi-coastal, multi-disciplinary communications consultancy that provides integrated public relations, marketing, event and branding solutions to clients in the fashion, accessories, beauty, wellness, lifestyle and design industries.
Author:
Publish date:
ljpr logo

Job description

The Account Manager/Senior Manager is responsible for executing public relations efforts on behalf of clients including pitching and developing strong relationships with media. This position knows how to make things happen, is a creative problem-solver who loves a fast-paced environment, can lead client projects, and can help develop media strategy. Additionally, the Senior Manager on the team will love building strong client, team relationships and will help instill a positive and productive work environment. They should have a can-do attitude and be a team player.

The Senior Manager will have the capacity and skill set to instill trust in clients and have existing relationships with a range of home, lifestyle, food, fashion, and digital media. They should have experience completing tactical duties as part of day-to-day account activity; pitching and achieving editorial placements and managing events as needed.

Media Relations:

  • Manage day-to-day media relations for approximately 5 clients
  • Actively involved in pitching of client news to media, developing and writing pitches and responding to inbound requests
  • Secure placements in top-tier print, digital and broadcast outlets
  • Responsible for influencer/blogger earned and paid media opportunities
  • Conduct/organize editor and influencer mailings in conjunction with junior team members
  • Plan and actualize PR events (Product Launches, Deskside Meetings, Personal Appearances, etc.)

Strategy:

  • Assist senior executives with the development and execution communications strategies for all clients
  • Conduct and complete market and industry research to support the development of client strategies

Reporting:

  • Manage / edit monthly and weekly client reports
  • Oversee the account assistant on creating and distributing clips to clients

Writing/Interviews:

  • Draft client materials, including agendas, recaps, talking points, media alerts and pitches on a deadline
  • Manage the copy/distribution for press releases, fact sheets and pitches
  • Draft interview responses as necessary for clients

Qualifications

  • 3-5 years of experience in an agency or relevant setting
  • Strong relationships across print, online, broadcast, regional and social media outlets.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Proactive and productive attitude
  • Strong understanding of current events, pop culture and trends to effectively and proactively contribute to story angle development
  • Organized and detail oriented with an ability to thrive in a fast paced, dynamic environment
  • Experience managing and mentoring junior staff

To Apply: Please send your resume to leah@ljpublicrelations.com, subject line Account Manager / Senior Account Manager.

Related Stories