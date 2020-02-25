LJ Public Relations Is Hiring An Account Manager / Senior Account Manager In New York, NY

LJ Public Relations is a bi-coastal, multi-disciplinary communications consultancy that provides integrated public relations, marketing, event and branding solutions to clients in the fashion, accessories, beauty, wellness, lifestyle and design industries.

Job description

The Account Manager/Senior Manager is responsible for executing public relations efforts on behalf of clients including pitching and developing strong relationships with media. This position knows how to make things happen, is a creative problem-solver who loves a fast-paced environment, can lead client projects, and can help develop media strategy. Additionally, the Senior Manager on the team will love building strong client, team relationships and will help instill a positive and productive work environment. They should have a can-do attitude and be a team player.

The Senior Manager will have the capacity and skill set to instill trust in clients and have existing relationships with a range of home, lifestyle, food, fashion, and digital media. They should have experience completing tactical duties as part of day-to-day account activity; pitching and achieving editorial placements and managing events as needed.

Media Relations:

Manage day-to-day media relations for approximately 5 clients

Actively involved in pitching of client news to media, developing and writing pitches and responding to inbound requests

Secure placements in top-tier print, digital and broadcast outlets

Responsible for influencer/blogger earned and paid media opportunities

Conduct/organize editor and influencer mailings in conjunction with junior team members

Plan and actualize PR events (Product Launches, Deskside Meetings, Personal Appearances, etc.)

Strategy:

Assist senior executives with the development and execution communications strategies for all clients

Conduct and complete market and industry research to support the development of client strategies

Reporting:

Manage / edit monthly and weekly client reports

Oversee the account assistant on creating and distributing clips to clients

Writing/Interviews:

Draft client materials, including agendas, recaps, talking points, media alerts and pitches on a deadline

Manage the copy/distribution for press releases, fact sheets and pitches

Draft interview responses as necessary for clients

Qualifications

3-5 years of experience in an agency or relevant setting

Strong relationships across print, online, broadcast, regional and social media outlets.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Proactive and productive attitude

Strong understanding of current events, pop culture and trends to effectively and proactively contribute to story angle development

Organized and detail oriented with an ability to thrive in a fast paced, dynamic environment

Experience managing and mentoring junior staff

To Apply: Please send your resume to leah@ljpublicrelations.com, subject line Account Manager / Senior Account Manager.