LJ Public Relations Is Hiring An Account Manager / Senior Account Manager In New York, NY
Job description
The Account Manager/Senior Manager is responsible for executing public relations efforts on behalf of clients including pitching and developing strong relationships with media. This position knows how to make things happen, is a creative problem-solver who loves a fast-paced environment, can lead client projects, and can help develop media strategy. Additionally, the Senior Manager on the team will love building strong client, team relationships and will help instill a positive and productive work environment. They should have a can-do attitude and be a team player.
The Senior Manager will have the capacity and skill set to instill trust in clients and have existing relationships with a range of home, lifestyle, food, fashion, and digital media. They should have experience completing tactical duties as part of day-to-day account activity; pitching and achieving editorial placements and managing events as needed.
Media Relations:
- Manage day-to-day media relations for approximately 5 clients
- Actively involved in pitching of client news to media, developing and writing pitches and responding to inbound requests
- Secure placements in top-tier print, digital and broadcast outlets
- Responsible for influencer/blogger earned and paid media opportunities
- Conduct/organize editor and influencer mailings in conjunction with junior team members
- Plan and actualize PR events (Product Launches, Deskside Meetings, Personal Appearances, etc.)
Strategy:
- Assist senior executives with the development and execution communications strategies for all clients
- Conduct and complete market and industry research to support the development of client strategies
Reporting:
- Manage / edit monthly and weekly client reports
- Oversee the account assistant on creating and distributing clips to clients
Writing/Interviews:
- Draft client materials, including agendas, recaps, talking points, media alerts and pitches on a deadline
- Manage the copy/distribution for press releases, fact sheets and pitches
- Draft interview responses as necessary for clients
Qualifications
- 3-5 years of experience in an agency or relevant setting
- Strong relationships across print, online, broadcast, regional and social media outlets.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Proactive and productive attitude
- Strong understanding of current events, pop culture and trends to effectively and proactively contribute to story angle development
- Organized and detail oriented with an ability to thrive in a fast paced, dynamic environment
- Experience managing and mentoring junior staff
To Apply: Please send your resume to leah@ljpublicrelations.com, subject line Account Manager / Senior Account Manager.