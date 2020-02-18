LJPR Is Hiring A Public Relations Paid Intern / Assistant In New York, NY

Who We Are

LJPR is a Creative Communications Firm, Specializing in Strategic Brand Building and Development. We work with clients to effectively position them within the media, consumer and industry landscapes through targeted media relations, brand alignment, VIP relations, Influencer marketing and event planning. With offices in LA and NY and expertise that spans the fashion, beauty, wellness, lifestyle and design space, LJPR offers tailored services to effectively meet and exceed our clients’ goals on a national scale.

Job Description

LJPR is seeking a Public Relations Paid Intern / Assistant, based in the New York office. Candidates should be extremely organized and adept at multitasking; the ideal candidate is a self-starter with a positive and collaborative attitude to join a dynamic and growing agency. We are offering a paid internship, which for the right candidate would transition into a full time assistant position.

Day-to-day responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Assisting with the maintenance of updating agency press lists

Media monitoring and tracking

Clipping and organizing press placements into weekly coverage reports

Assisting with sample trafficking and media requests

Event assistance (both prep and on-site)

Candidate will have the opportunity to broaden their knowledge of public relations while assisting the following:

Product Pitching—including brainstorming pitching topics and aiding in the creation of captivating graphics

VIP relations/Influencer Marketing—including assisting in the creation of mailers, brand seeding, etc.

Event Coordination

To Apply: Please send your resume to leah@ljpublicrelations.com, subject line PR Intern / Assistant.