Fashionista's 14 Favorite Collections From London Fashion Week Fall 2020

Christopher Kane's jelly-accented coats, JW Anderson's tinsel-trimmed knits, Simone Rocha's pearl-embellished dresses and more.
A look from Simone Rocha's Fall 2020 collection. 

At London Fashion Week, designers did not shy away from embellishments — pearls, jellies, shells, tinsel, sequins could be found on bags, in makeup looks, on shoes and, of course, on apparel. That made for Fall 2020 collections that were stunning on first sight, and only got better once you got a closer look. 

The lineup at London Fashion Week is always stacked with exciting talent. And this season, Fashionista's favorite presentations came courtesy of relative newcomers and established names alike. So, as the fashion month parade moves on to Milan, we're looking back on our favorite Fall 2020 collections from London Fashion Week below. 

16Arlington

16Arlington-fall-2020-4
16Arlington-fall-2020-1
16Arlington-fall-2020-3




Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams-fall-2020-1
Ashley Williams-fall-2020-2
Ashley Williams-fall-2020-4




Christopher Kane

christopher-kane-fall-2020-3
christopher Kane-fall-2020-1
christopher-kane-fall-2020-5




Emilia Wickstead

emilia-wickstead-fall-2020-2
emilia-wickstead-fall-2020-5
emilia-wickstead-fall-2020-3




Erdem

Erdem-fall-2020-5
Erdem-fall-2020-2
Erdem-fall-2020-1




Huishan Zhang

huishan-zhang--fall-2020-5
huishan-zhan-fall-2020-1
huishan-zhang-fall-2020-4




JW Anderson

JW Anderson-fall-2020-1
JW Anderson-fall-2020-5
JW Anderson-fall-2020-2




Petar Petrov

Petar Petrov-fall-2020-4
Petar Petrov-fall-2020-5
Petar Petrov-fall-2020-1




Rejina Pyo

Rejina Pyo-fall-2020-5
Rejina Pyo-fall-2020-1
Rejina Pyo-fall-2020-4




Richard Quinn

Richard Quinn-fall-2020-5
Richard Quinn-fall-2020-1
Richard Quinn-fall-2020-3




Shrimps

Shrimps-fall-2020-3
Shrimps-fall-2020-1
Shrimps-fall-2020-5




Simone Rocha

simone-rocha-fall-2020-5
simone-rocha-fall-2020-1
simone-rocha-fall-2020-2




Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham-fall-2020-2
Victoria Beckham-fall-2020-1
Victoria Beckham-fall-2020-4




Yuhan Wang

Yuhan Wang-fall-2020-5
Yuhan Wang-fall-2020-2
Yuhan Wang-fall-2020-1




Disclosure: The British Fashion Council partly paid for my accommodations in London during fashion week. 

