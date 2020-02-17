Black-And-White Looks Were Everywhere Over the Weekend at London Fashion Week

The classic color combo never fails.
On the street at London Fashion Week Fall 2020.

London Fashion Week kicked off on Friday, and showgoers decided to stick to a classic color combo when it came to getting dressed over the weekend. We saw plenty of all black-and-white looks, from a head-to-toe houndstooth tweed getup to a dark wool coat layered over a crisp, white blazer. 

The fashion flock proved just how versatile this color palette is by showing it off with interesting silhouettes and by making sure to add bold accessories, such as a bright blue mini bag or a red waist bag. 

Check out all our favorite street style looks from the weekend at London Fashion Week in the gallery below.

