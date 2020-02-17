Black-And-White Looks Were Everywhere Over the Weekend at London Fashion Week

On the street at London Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photos: Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista (4), Imaxtree (1)

London Fashion Week kicked off on Friday, and showgoers decided to stick to a classic color combo when it came to getting dressed over the weekend. We saw plenty of all black-and-white looks, from a head-to-toe houndstooth tweed getup to a dark wool coat layered over a crisp, white blazer.



The fashion flock proved just how versatile this color palette is by showing it off with interesting silhouettes and by making sure to add bold accessories, such as a bright blue mini bag or a red waist bag.

Check out all our favorite street style looks from the weekend at London Fashion Week in the gallery below.

106 Gallery 106 Images

43 Gallery 43 Images

