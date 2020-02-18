Florals and Ruffles Ruled the Streets on Day 4 of London Fashion Week

On the street at London Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photos: Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista (2), Imaxtree (3)

We're almost done with London Fashion Week and it looks like the street style crowd still has a few sartorial tricks up their sleeves.

Monday had back-to-back Fall 2020 collection debuts and showgoers made sure to wear their finest ruffled and floral-printed frocks. From space-occupying dresses in statement shades to uber-feminine silhouettes covered in blossoms, it seemed like everyone was headed to chic winter garden party. The fashion pack accessorized their cheery ensembles with bold headgear and chunky, black footwear. Some even added a simple blazer or trench coat for a more toned-down look.

Check out all our favorite street style looks from day four at London Fashion Week in the gallery below.

39 Gallery 39 Images

And in case you missed it, catch up on our favorite street style looks from days one, two and three at London Fashion Week in the gallery below.

106 Gallery 106 Images

