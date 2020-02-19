The Street Style Crowd Was All About Tonal-Blocking on Day 5 of London Fashion Week

On the street at London Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photos: Chiara Marina Grioni/Fashionista (2), Imaxtree (2)

On the final day of London Fashion Week, the street style pack pulled off a tricky styling maneuver that we often see on the runway: tone-on-tone outfits.

Navigating the streets of the British capital, showgoers were clad in cinnamon-spiked neutrals and varying shades of white. There were also a select few that wore a head-to-toe statement color. The key to sartorial success for the latter group involved mixing fabrics, such as wearing a shiny satin jacket with cotton cargo pants. The former excelled at tonal-blocking by playing with texture and prints — think snakeskin boots and leather pants. Hopefully these monochrome ensembles inspire you to tonal-block your way through the rest of winter.

Check out all our favorite street style looks from day five at London Fashion Week in the gallery below.

27 Gallery 27 Images

And in case you missed it, catch up on our favorite street style looks from days one, two, three and four of London Fashion Week in the galleries below.

39 Gallery 39 Images

106 Gallery 106 Images

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day.