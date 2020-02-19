6 Top Trends From the London Fall 2020 Runways

A primer on the most popular styles from across the pond.

From L to R: 16Arlington, Richard Malone, Emilia Wickstead, Ashley Williams and Preen. Photos: Imaxtree

The Fall 2020 runways in New York focused on what to wear to keep warm, but the London shows were all about what to wear when you have somewhere special to go. There were a plethora of party dresses done in vibrant hues and bold silhouettes, along with glossy, red carpet-ready eveningwear and cool cardigans that you can throw on over any fancy ensemble. To top it off, there were pearls aplenty and bedazzled cutouts.

Before we turn our attention to Milan, let's take a look back at the top trends from London Fashion Week.

Poppy Red

Few colors are as bold and uncompromising as red. It's a shorthand for making a statement, and designers across the pond made good use of it. Some of our crimson-spiked favorites include Molly Goddard, Preen and Shrimps.

Cool Cardigans

We have the Brits to thank for keeping cardigans cool for next season. From a chunky cropped version by Emilia Wickstead to an oversized belted option by Christopher Kane, the knit has come a long way from its bookish beginnings.

Front Cutouts

A carryover from the New York shows, cutouts were big on the runway in London. Intentional, belly button-revealing holes were spotted at Ashley Williams and A.W.A.K.E. Bookmark this trend as one to watch in Milan and Paris.

Glossy Pink

All shades of satiny pink drove home the ultra-feminine vibe in London. Richard Quinn showed a glossy, conversation-starting cape in fuchsia, while Halpern showed a shiny, hot-pink button-down dress.

Shoulder Bandages

Shoulders are the body parts to highlight according to Pre-Fall and Fall 2020 collections. In London, brands made it look as if a giant bandage was wrapped around models' arms to keep the garment from sitting off the shoulders. The result was a number of unique eveningwear designs.

Pearl Accents

"It" Brit Harry Styles has a newfound love of pearls and so do the designers in his rainy homeland. Erdem scattered them over a blazer and Huishan Zhang stitched them into layers of tulle.

