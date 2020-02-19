6 Top Trends From the London Fall 2020 Runways

A primer on the most popular styles from across the pond.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
From L to R: 16Arlington, Richard Malone, Emilia Wickstead, Ashley Williams and Preen. 

From L to R: 16Arlington, Richard Malone, Emilia Wickstead, Ashley Williams and Preen. 

The Fall 2020 runways in New York focused on what to wear to keep warm, but the London shows were all about what to wear when you have somewhere special to go. There were a plethora of party dresses done in vibrant hues and bold silhouettes, along with glossy, red carpet-ready eveningwear and cool cardigans that you can throw on over any fancy ensemble. To top it off, there were pearls aplenty and bedazzled cutouts. 

Before we turn our attention to Milan, let's take a look back at the top trends from London Fashion Week.

Poppy Red

Victoria Beckham RF20 0514
16Arlington RF20 0380
Awake Mode RF20 4063
15
Gallery
15 Images

Few colors are as bold and uncompromising as red. It's a shorthand for making a statement, and designers across the pond made good use of it. Some of our crimson-spiked favorites include Molly GoddardPreen and Shrimps

Cool Cardigans

Erdem RF20 0503
Kane RF20 0580
Mark Fast RF20 0281
6
Gallery
6 Images

We have the Brits to thank for keeping cardigans cool for next season. From a chunky cropped version by Emilia Wickstead to an oversized belted option by Christopher Kane, the knit has come a long way from its bookish beginnings. 

Front Cutouts

Victoria Beckham RF20 0014
16Arlington RF20 0289
Ashley Williams RF20 0195
8
Gallery
8 Images

A carryover from the New York shows, cutouts were big on the runway in London. Intentional, belly button-revealing holes were spotted at Ashley Williams and A.W.A.K.E. Bookmark this trend as one to watch in Milan and Paris. 

Glossy Pink

Temperley Lo PO RF20 0023
Almeida RF20 0092
Ashley Williams RF20 0304
7
Gallery
7 Images

All shades of satiny pink drove home the ultra-feminine vibe in London. Richard Quinn showed a glossy, conversation-starting cape in fuchsia, while Halpern showed a shiny, hot-pink button-down dress. 

Shoulder Bandages 

Wickstead RF20 1986
Malone RF20 0178
S Rocha RF20 0095
3
Gallery
3 Images

Shoulders are the body parts to highlight according to Pre-Fall and Fall 2020 collections. In London, brands made it look as if a giant bandage was wrapped around models' arms to keep the garment from sitting off the shoulders. The result was a number of unique eveningwear designs. 

Pearl Accents 

Zhang RF20 0020
S Rocha RF20 0043
Erdem RF20 0037
4
Gallery
4 Images

"It" Brit Harry Styles has a newfound love of pearls and so do the designers in his rainy homeland. Erdem scattered them over a blazer and Huishan Zhang stitched them into layers of tulle. 

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories