Loup Charmant Is Seeking Design Interns In Brooklyn, NY

We are a twelve year strong women’s vacation and loungewear company called Loup Charmant, based in Industry City in Brooklyn, NY. We are a small, close-knit team looking for an individual to intern with us in-house

part-time through the summer with potential to grow.

We currently manufacture mostly in New York City. Our line is carried globally in fine boutiques, resorts and larger stores like Matchesfashion.com and Moda Operandi.

The job candidate will be working directly with the company owner/designer, production lead and marketing lead.

Role entails office organization, assisting throughout production as well as customer service and stock inventory. This includes managing the stock room as well as samples.

We take great pride in creating personal relationships with our online customers as well as our factories and offer hands on help and assistance each week and internship entails weekly factory visits and pick ups as well.

This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to get first hand experience in a fashion and E-Comm environment and to become a team member within a small, growing fashion brand in New York City.

Duties and responsibilities include:

Maintaining customer relations and inventory for our online store

Creating shipments and packaging online orders ‑ including checking styles in and out of inventory

Working with wholesale shipping including checking cut tickets from factories

Keep studio and office stocked with needed supplies

Assist throughout production as needed with garment district and factory visits

Assist marketing with promotional e-mails and announcements

Qualifications:

Minimum 2 years internship or work experience at a NY based fashion company

Highly organized and self-managing

Great communication skills, both written and verbally

Works well with others in a small, fast-paced environment

Retail and/or or online sales experience is a plus

Experience with Excel

Knowledge of Shopify and/or MailChimp is a plus

Knowledge of Adobe suite

Strong interest in fashion and/or marketing is ideal

Excellent personal style and eye for design

Please send resume/cover letter to studio@loupcharmant.com, subject line Design Internship.