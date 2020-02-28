Sponsored Story

LURELLY & MARCELL VON BERLIN SAMPLE SALE, 3/5 - 3/8, Los Angeles

Get up to 80% off retail from Lurelly and German streetwear brand, MARCELL VON BERLIN.
LURELLY SAMPLE SALE

Shop the breathtaking Lurelly collection of gowns and dresses up to 80% off!

Expect sexy, form-fitting silhouettes, romantic and flowy styles at the best price.

MARCELL VON BERLIN SAMPLE SALE

German Street Couture designer MARCELL VON BERLIN is hosting its first ever sample sale!

Expect athletic street style and classic new looks combining geometric cuts with feminine silhouettes.

When:
Thursday March 5 – Sunday March 8

  • Thurs-Sat: 10am-7pm
  • Sun: 10am-5pm

Where:

Eclipse Sample Sales
315 S Robertson Blvd, 90048 Los Angeles

@eclipse_official_la

