Looks from the Maison Margiela Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

An autumnal color palette is typically made up of rich neutrals — but that wasn't the case for John Galliano at Maison Margiela's Fall 2020 show. For the brand's latest collection, the designer used a range of cheery brights to bring life to cold-weather staples: slick, waterproof jackets and roomy, wool coats.

Galliano's Fall 2020 offering for Margiela featured interesting shapes and details, like detachable asymmetric bow sleeves, which were layered over pleated tulle dresses in peach and lilac hues. Beyond that, there was plenty of headgear on display, ranging from tall fur hats to veils.

See every look from Maison Margiela's Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below.

