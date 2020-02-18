Must Read: Maison Margiela Collaborates With The North Face, Behind Tommy Hilfiger's Success

Photo: Maison Margiela

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

MM6 Maison Margiela collaborates with The North Face

Alongside its Fall 2020 collection, MM6 Maison Margiela presented a new collaboration with outdoor brand The North Face at London Fashion Week. The collection includes elevated takes on The North Face's Expedition System outerwear, transforming classic pieces into padded circle coats, jackets, a top and a dress. The capsule collection is set to drop in September. {Fashionista Inbox}

Behind Tommy Hilfiger's success

While competitors like Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein have struggled in the face of recent retail trends, Tommy Hilfiger is standing tall with successful momentum. By looking beyond America and into international markets, keeping its brand identity clear but flexible to trends and keeping its namesake founder at the forefront, the brand has been able to grow despite the faster rate of fast fashion and Gen-Z led trends. {Business of Fashion}

Who will be Harper's Bazaar's new editor in chief?

Glenda Bailey announced that she'd be stepping down last month as Harper's Bazaar's editor in chief, and the search for her successor continues far and wide. There are plenty of names that have been speculated to be in the eyes of Hearst executives, from Vanity Fair's executive fashion editor Samira Nasr to Vogue Mexico's editor in chief Karla Martinez. {WWD}

Fashion's new activists are trying to make sustainability sexy

Sustainability may be be a 'hot topic' but consumer engagement tends to fall off when the topic is put into real conversation. Educating consumers about the nitty gritty of responsible supply chains is tough to make sexy, which is why "greenwashing" is so rampant. Fashion activists like Mother of Pearl's Amy Powney and Slow Factory's Celine Semaan want to change people's outlook on their clothing and make the issue more accessible and engaging. {Business of Fashion}

Rick Owens announces tour bus collaboration with Moncler

Rick Owens is taking a different approach with his designer collaboration with Moncler, announcing that the two will collaborate on a tour bus in which Rick will take a west-coast road trip with his wife. The bus will also be exhibited and available for purchase in Milan, along with a collection of ready-to-wear pieces. {Fashionista Inbox}

M.M.LaFleur announces clothing loan program for women running for office

On President's day, M.M.LaFleur founder and CEO Sarah LaFleur announced a new program that will provide complimentary clothing loans to any woman that is running in public office, no matter the size of the candidacy. Having dressed candidates like Cynthia Nixon and Representative Stephanie Murphy in the past, the company wants to do what it can to move the needle for female representation. {Fashionista Inbox}

