MALIA MILLS HIRING DESIGN + PRODUCTION ASSISTANT - BROOKLYN, NY

join our team in our bright, open plan headquarters located in the industry city campus in sunset park, brooklyn where you will work alongside our team of designers, patternmakers, master sewers and cutter.

malia mills

your role will include everything from creating tech packs and cutting tickets, preparing for and participating in fittings, sourcing raw materials, working with factories, quality control, distribution and so much more.

this is a great opportunity for a recent graduate with experience in an apparel company and a solid understanding of garment construction. on a scale of 1 - 10 we're looking for excel proficiency of 7 or better.

this is a full-time position, with benefits, in our studio/atelier in brooklyn. starting salary 40k / doe.

at malia mills we are a small but mighty team of about 35 - we are the house of hell yes! this year we'll celebrate 27 years of our mission, mantra, driving force: love thy differences. we make our beautiful bra-sized swim, ready to wear and accessories in family run factories in america. we curate our collections in our 7 malia mills stores in new york and california.

check us out at www.maliamills.com and please email your cover letter and resume to hellyes@maliamills.com