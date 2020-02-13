MALIA MILLS IS HIRING A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR OUR STORE IN THE MARIN COUNTRY MART / SAN FRANCISCO

Malia Mills is an entrepreneurial company specializing in luxury bra-sized swim, ready to wear and accessories -- the essentials to pack your dream suitcase.

Photo: Malia Mills

WHO WE ARE

Malia Mills is an entrepreneurial company specializing in luxury bra-sized swim, ready to wear and accessories -- the essentials to pack your dream suitcase. Our brand was launched in New York City in 1993 out of Malia’s apartment while she waitressed at night. We are a sister-owned, independent business built with a bootstrapping/DIY spirit. Today, we are a small but mighty team of about 35 - we are the House of Hell Yes!

Our mission, mantra and driving force is Love thy Differences. Check out www.maliamills.com for more. We have stores in New York City, the Hamptons and California as well as our online store and our bright, open plan headquarters in Brooklyn, NY.

OUR STORES

Our stores are small, dynamic spaces where we provide exemplary fit and styling sessions. We take pride in sharing the many ways our made in America, luxurious bra-sized swimwear separates and ready-to-wear can be worn to celebrate the feminine fierce. We also showcase beautiful products from other designers we admire.

THE OPPORTUNITY

Join our small but mighty team to run our store in the Marin Country Mart where we are committed to wowing each other, our customers and our community. All of us at Malia Mills essentially run a small business within a small business where we give due importance to tasks big and small. We are passionate about sharing our extensive product knowledge in our one-on-one fit sessions to style gals in luxury swimwear and ready-to-wear. We wow our teammates, our customers and our community with our positive energy, go get ‘em attitude and genuine connection.

WHO WE’RE LOOKING FOR

Confident and curious, bright eyed and social, proactive and coachable, reliable and collaborative with a can do spirit -- these are the traits we're looking for. We call this a roll up your sleeves, learn, contribute, grow, hell yes spirit. On a scale of 1 to 5 we're looking for computer skills of 4 or better. Technology is a big part of the day - from mastering our POS system to staying connected to members of our team from coast to coast to nurturing relationships with our customers and beyond.

SOUND LIKE YOU?

If you are eager to contribute, hungry to learn and ready to roll up your sleeves to grow our business and give back to our community we'd love to hear from you.

This is a full-time position (week days and weekends) with benefits, in our store in the Marin Country Mart.

Starting rate: $18 / DOE

Please email your resume and a brief cover letter about what you’re looking for in your next position. hellyes@maliamills.com.