Micaela Erlanger Is Hiring A PA / Digital Content Coordinator In New York, NY

We are looking for an experienced and creative Social Media Coordinator and PA to join our team.

Celebrity Stylist, Micaela Erlanger seeks motivated, creative individual to join her growing team.

We are looking for an experienced and creative Social Media Coordinator and PA to join our team. As a Social Media Coordinator, you will be responsible for developing, implementing, and monitoring our Social Media strategy in order to increase our online presence and improve brand awareness and marketing efforts. You will be working closely with Micaelas PR, Digital, Brand, and Styling Agents as well as Micaela’s celebrity styling team.

2 years of experience as a Social Media Coordinator or similar role

Experience using social media for brand awareness

Excellent knowledge of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, Google+ and other social media best practices

Understanding of SEO and web traffic metrics

Excellent understanding of apps, graphic design, and photography

Good understanding of social media KPIs

Familiarity with web design and publishing

Excellent multitasking skills

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

BS degree in Marketing or relevant field

Description:

Content Creation and production, shooting, editing, copywriting and concepting of all content. Including calling in samples or shopping as necessary.

Develop calendar and strategy in conjunction with Estate 5 Digital Agency and internal team

Execute all digital requirements for brand partnerships (requirements and deliverables will be provided by style, endorsement and digital agents)

Manage and maintain all digital files of social content and website portfolio.

Updates and Management: includes updating website, managing archive both on the site and on our shared storage (Drive, Dropbox)

Establish and maintain with CEO a clear creative vision and voice across all platforms

Edit and produce Instagram Stories and video for social platforms

Manage and strategize use of affiliate marketing links and channels

Publish all content on social platforms including but not limited to: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Website

Community Management: liking, commenting and engaging with users/followers

Provide top- line social analytics

Report to Styling Agent, Brand Agent, Digital Agent, and CEO.

Helps to prepare for all brand meetings including printing, presentation gathering, research, etc

Maintain relationships with styling team members and agents

Stay up to date with the latest social media best practices and technologies

Manage home – groceries, errands, dry cleaning, repairs, dog appts,

Manage private calendar, travel arrangements, packing

Attending shoots and press events with as needed

To Apply: Please send your resume to micaela@micaelaerlanger.com, subject line PA / Digital Content Coordinator.