Micaela Erlanger Is Hiring A PA / Digital Content Coordinator In New York, NY
Celebrity Stylist, Micaela Erlanger seeks motivated, creative individual to join her growing team.
We are looking for an experienced and creative Social Media Coordinator and PA to join our team. As a Social Media Coordinator, you will be responsible for developing, implementing, and monitoring our Social Media strategy in order to increase our online presence and improve brand awareness and marketing efforts. You will be working closely with Micaelas PR, Digital, Brand, and Styling Agents as well as Micaela’s celebrity styling team.
- 2 years of experience as a Social Media Coordinator or similar role
- Experience using social media for brand awareness
- Excellent knowledge of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, Google+ and other social media best practices
- Understanding of SEO and web traffic metrics
- Excellent understanding of apps, graphic design, and photography
- Good understanding of social media KPIs
- Familiarity with web design and publishing
- Excellent multitasking skills
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
- BS degree in Marketing or relevant field
Description:
- Content Creation and production, shooting, editing, copywriting and concepting of all content. Including calling in samples or shopping as necessary.
- Develop calendar and strategy in conjunction with Estate 5 Digital Agency and internal team
- Execute all digital requirements for brand partnerships (requirements and deliverables will be provided by style, endorsement and digital agents)
- Manage and maintain all digital files of social content and website portfolio.
- Updates and Management: includes updating website, managing archive both on the site and on our shared storage (Drive, Dropbox)
- Establish and maintain with CEO a clear creative vision and voice across all platforms
- Edit and produce Instagram Stories and video for social platforms
- Manage and strategize use of affiliate marketing links and channels
- Publish all content on social platforms including but not limited to: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Website
- Community Management: liking, commenting and engaging with users/followers
- Provide top- line social analytics
- Report to Styling Agent, Brand Agent, Digital Agent, and CEO.
- Helps to prepare for all brand meetings including printing, presentation gathering, research, etc
- Maintain relationships with styling team members and agents
- Stay up to date with the latest social media best practices and technologies
- Manage home – groceries, errands, dry cleaning, repairs, dog appts,
- Manage private calendar, travel arrangements, packing
- Attending shoots and press events with as needed
To Apply: Please send your resume to micaela@micaelaerlanger.com, subject line PA / Digital Content Coordinator.